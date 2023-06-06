Benet Academy softball comes up big in extra innings to get past Richards in supersectional win

For the first time since 2011 the Benet Academy Redwings are back in the softball supersectional after a dominating 10-0 win over St. Ignatius in the sectional finals. The matchup features dangerous underdog Richards who’s coming off upset wins over Evergreen Park and St. Laurence and it’s time for a history lesson between these two teams. This is a rematch of the 2011 supersectional that was won by the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bulldogs pick up where they left off from the sectional finals

It’s the Bulldogs striking first with a lead off base hit by Natalie Hajer.

Then Olivia Coglianese bunts but thanks to an overthrow at first that gives Hajer the green light to turn the corner at third and beats the throw to give Richards a 1-0 lead.

The next batter is Meghan Whirtz who doubles the lead after putting this ball into left field that has her squad fired up.

The Bulldogs are hoping for some more later but Hannah Baer stops the attack and makes a fantastic catch in left for the out.

Redwings turn to score

In the fourth inning Bridget Chapman is up to bat and her base hit bounces off the fielders glove. That puts ducks on the pond for the Wings after the much needed double.

Gianna Horejs gets a crack at it as well and the ball just lands in fair territory. Taylor Scozna and Bridget Chapman cross home plate and this game is tied at two.

Back come the Bulldogs and Skylar Egan is hoping her leadoff single can help the cause.

Both defenses remain on lockdown

However, Benet catcher Grace Babich has other plans as she throws down to Angela Horejs at second and tags out Egan to retire the side. Nobody is giving up an inch with the season on the line.

Both defense continue their strong stands as Richard’s pitcher Emily Chavosky gets a punchout of Taylor Sconza.

Bulldogs with one last shot in the bottom of the seventh but Abby Cole’s hit finds the glove of Baer and we go to extra innings.

Benet is on a mission in extra innings

Redwings are up to bat first in the 8th and Nina Pesare gets the potential rally started with a huge base hit out to center. She would advance to second on a Taylor Sconza pop up.

Gianna Horejs had an rbi hit to tie it up and now, younger sister Angela gets a huge rbi for herself that brings Pesare home. The Redwings take their first lead of the game.

Now they want to extend the lead for good. Chapman crushes this hit way out into left field and coming home is Naperville Sports Weekly Newcomer of the Year candidate, Angela Horejs and it’s 4-2 Benet.

We are still in the top of the eighth and Angela’s sister Gianna gets enough juice on that swing to power the ball into center field and Chapman makes it home in time. Redwings lead 5-2 going into the bottom of the eighth.

One more shot for Richards but pitcher Alex O’Rourke shuts the door as Nina Pesare is there in center field to make the catch. For the first time since 2011, Benet Academy is heading back to the state series after a 5-2 sectional win. The Redwings will take the field on Friday in the 3A state semifinals against defending state champs Lemont at Louisville Slugger in Peoria.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!