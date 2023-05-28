Benet Academy softball wins third straight regional title with blowout victory over Fenton

Benet Academy softball obliterates Fenton for its third straight regional title after eclipsing the 15-runs slaughter rule. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy softball is playing host for the regional championship game between the Redwings and the eight seeded Fenton Bison. This is a rematch of last year’s final where Benet took home the regional plaque with a 10-2 victory.

Benet Academy takes the early lead

Fenton threatening in the top of the first with a pair of baserunners, but freshman Gianna Cunningham shows maturity on the mound with a strikeout to get out of the jam without allowing a run.

Benet Academy looking to strike first as Nina Pesare leads things off with a bunt single, one of three hits on the night for Pesare.

Next up is Taylor Sconza who smacks a deep fly ball the other way that just evades the grasp of Priscilla Diaz. Pesare comes around to score the opening run on the rbi double.

Two outs in the bottom of the first now, Grace Babich crushes one deep into the right-centerfield gap that bounces off the wall. Sconza comes in to score while Babich cruises into second.

Grace Horejs heads to the plate and she lines one off the head of pitcher Kendall Mitchell that carries into center field. Pinch runner Isabella Iovinelli scores as Horejs heads to second on the throw. Thankfully the mask worn by Mitchell did it’s job and she would be able to return to the game later in the contest.

Redwings turn on the offense in the third inning

Redwings batting in the bottom of the third inning now with two on and two out. Hannah Baer lines a single into left. Iovinelli pinch running again as she comes in to score as Benet leads 4-0.

5-0 Redwings after back to back singles from Marikate Ritterbusch and Nina Pesare. Taylor Sconza continues her hot day at the plate with an rbi single into center as Baer and Ritterbusch score to give the black and red a 7-0 lead.

Next up is Angela Horejs, who keeps the two out hit parade rolling with an rbi single into center that scores Pesare.

Bridget Chapman to the dish next as she lines one back up the middle as Sconza comes in to score. Six runs in the inning, all of them via two out hits as Benet is getting it done in the clutch.

The Bison look to get back in the game. Following a one-out single from Natalia Staszel, Kendall Mitchell gets it done with a bat that just drops into shallow center field. Sconza rushes in and nearly throws out Staszel at second with Cunningham covering but everyone is safe.

The young Redwing pitcher is once again able to settle down and put another zero on the scoreboard with her sixth strikeout of the game to end the top of the 4th.

The Benet offense has not cooled off at all as Marikate Ritterbush lines a ball into the left-center gap. Grace Horejs and pinch runner Makenna Jedlicka come in to score on the triple as the lead reaches 11-0.

13-0 Benet after hits from Pesare, Sconza and Angela Horejs as Bridget Chapman can end the game via the 15-run slaughter rule, but she fouls the ball off her ankle. However on the very next pitch, she hits a three run blast over the left field fence. Benet wins the regional title for a third straight season over Fenton. The Redwings will face St. Francis in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!