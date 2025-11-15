Benet Academy sweeps Lockport to move on to girls volleyball 4A state final

Coach Brad Baker and his Benet Academy Redwings are back in the IHSA 4A girls volleyball state series for a fourth straight season after three straight runner-up finishes. A trip to the championship is on the line as the Wings take on a team responsible for one of their two losses during the season in Lockport. The Porters beat the Redwings on August 30th and are back at ISU after taking third place last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lockport builds up early momentum

Set one is off to a promising start if you’re a Lockport fan. Hutsyn Timosciek adds on to the total with a kill and a 6-3 lead for the Porters.

However, the Redwings regroup and call up Molly Welge as the Marquette commit delivers the kill to put her squad in front at 10-9.

Abby Lee hops into action on the serving line with an ace to culminate in another point for the Wings.

The Porters go on a small run to regain control, and it’s once again Timosciek bringing the heat. A 5-0 run for Lockport makes it 16-13 in favor of the Porters.

That just fuels Benet, who continues to stay aggressive. Sophia Chinetti makes a nice dig to keep the point alive, and then Ellie Sterinagle sets up Brooklynne Brass for another kill, and this set is tied at 17.

Redwings regain control late in the first set

Both teams keep pumping up the score, and the Porters get another favor this time from Malia Cole. It’s knotted up at 22.

The score is still tied, but enough is enough, says Lynney Tarnow. She and Stiernagle pass it around, and the Wisconsin commit thows it down. The Redwings retake the lead 24-23.

Match point coming up, and Benet turns to the towering Tarnow to close the deal with back-to-back kills. The Redwings win a thrilling 25-23 opening set win and are one set victory away from the state finals.

Benet holds a 6-4 lead in the second set and keeps taking advantage of those second chances. Welge steps in and displays the kill.

The Porters aren’t giving up just yet because they also get favorable second chances. While the Redwings seek another tally, Olivia Maier gets one of her own with a block, and Lockport is only down by one.

Benet Academy punches ticket to the 4A girls volleyball state championship

From there it’s all Redwings. Brooklynne Brass steps up for the blocks to grow the lead to 21-15.

It’s time for the match point for Benet. Timosciek can’t keep the send back in play, and that ends the match 25-16. Benet Academy finishes the second set on a 12-4 run and is moving to the state championship for a fourth year in a row. The Redwings will face defending state champs Marist in the finals for a second straight season. Benet did defeat the Redhawks in two sets in their lone matchup earlier this season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!