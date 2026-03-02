Benet Academy’s Ava Mersinger hits the floor for a clutch steal

Benet Academy junior Ava Mersinger hits the floor to help Benet Academy girls basketball steal a win over Bolingbrook. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ava Mersinger dives to make a clutch steal

Benet Academy girls basketball was in a tough battle with Bolingbrook in the 4A sectional semifinals. Junior Ava Mersinger proved that she was willing to leave it all on the line to secure the victory by diving for a loose ball, securing a key steal, while clinging to a 49-48 lead with less than 30 seconds to play.

The Redwings and Mersinger were able to advance to the sectional championship with another defensive stop in the final seconds to hold off the Raiders, with Mersinger taking home some floor burns and the NSW Play of the Week!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.