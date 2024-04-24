Benet Academy’s Bailey Abbot powers home a header off the corner kick

We head to Naperville Central where Benet Academy’s Bailey Abbot connects on a nice header to put the Redwings in front. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet Academy’s Bailey Abbot wins in the air for the header

Benet has a corner kick just minutes into the Naperville Invite matchup. Annie Fitzgerald sends a perfect inswinging cross to Abbot who wins the aerial duel and heads the ball into the back of the net. It gets the entire team energized, as they take an early lead.

We’ll have another view of the play, and look at the technique from both Fitzgerald on the cross and Abbot on the finish. The Redwings go on to win 2-1.

