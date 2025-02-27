Benet boys basketball dominates from start to finish in the Regional Semifinals against Plainfield East

3rd-seed Benet Academy boys basketball travels to the Oswego East Regional to take on 14th-seeded Plainfield East in the Semifinals. During the regular season, the Redwings finished with a 26-5 record, while The Bengals held a 12-19 clip. Benet looks to win a fourth straight Regional title this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet and Plainfield East boys basketball both knock down trey-balls to open the IHSA Regional Semifinal

The Redwings look to get out to a fast start. Jayden Wright gets into the lane and kicks it out to Daniel Pauliukonis who drives and swings the rock out to Senior Michael Doyle. He drains the three for the first points of the game.

Just over a minute in, after a defensive stop, Plainfield East pushes the pace as they get out in transition. Jayden Cawthon finds Kierre Miller who gives it to Senior Joshua Stone for three. We’re all tied at 3.

Moments later, Pauliukonis catches the pass but is immediately doubled. He passes out to Wright but then is left open in the corner, as Wright sends it back to him for three! He knocks it down for the Redwings.

Halfway into the first, the Bengal offense swings the ball around the floor as Stone is left alone at the top of the key, knocking down his second trey ball of the game. Benet leads 10-6.

With five seconds left in the quarter, Pauliukonis inbounds to Blake Fagbemi as he turns on the speed, euro steps past the defense, and beats the buzzer for two! Benet leads 23-11 going into the second quarter.

The Redwings offense looks to keep their offense cooking. Doyle hands the ball off to the hot hand of Pauliukonis, who sinks another Benet three!

Later in the quarter, the Bengals look to put an end to the Redwings 10-2 run. Wright gets a steal and finds Fagbemi who scores for Benet. They lead 35-12.

Redwings easily get past Plainfield East and move on to the Regional final

The Bengals get a much-needed defensive stop and head the other way. Cawthorn attacks down low as he hangs in the air, avoiding multiple Redwings, and gets the bucket to go plus the foul! East still trails 38-18 with just over 3 minutes until halftime.

Approaching the end of the second, after securing the loose ball, the Bengals run the break looking. Kenneth Leaks passes the ball to Stone for three and he banks it in. Going into halftime, Benet leads 41-26.

The Redwings continue to put on the points in the second half. Blake Fagbemi attacks but is swarmed by the defense, forcing him to swing the rock out to Wright. He gets in the lane, and throws up the lob to Stack for the slam! Going into the final quarter, the Redwings lead 63-32.

And in the final frame, all the Redwings have to do is control the clock. Grant Bergmann passes the ball to Michael Doyle, who hands it off to Ryan Walsh as his trey ball finds the bottom of the basket.

After a dominant display on both sides of the ball, Benet gets the victory against Plainfield East 80-51. The Redwings advance to the regional finals where they will take on Oswego East.