Benet boys cross country secures a spot at next week’s sectional

The Benet Boys’ Cross Country team looks to keep a strong season going at Miller Meadow in the Trinity Regional. The Redwings’ first year competing in 2A instead of 3A. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings stay together at the start

Live at the start of the Race the Benet team in the all red stay in a tight formation in the middle of the pack.

After the first turn, Luis Flores of St Laurence is pacing the pack along with Jaden Frederick and Tim Jochum of Glenbard South. Benet’s top three runners are Finn Richards, Charlie Phelan and Aiden Hulett. The runners make their way down a long straight at the start of the race.

Benet boys cross country at the top of the pack

About halfway through the three miles, a pack starts forming with Flores and Phelan neck and neck at the front with Frederick, Richards, Hulett, and Danny Shannon of Benet are right there in the top ten. Glenbard South brothers Tim and Tom Jochum round things out at the front. Ryan Amidei and Matt Spellman are within the top 20 as well for the Redwings.

Nearing the homestretch, Luis Flores is in the lead, with Jaden Frederick right behind. Charlie Phelan and Finn Richards are close behind the two leaders. 10 feet behind, it’s Tim Jochum and Hulett with the pack 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

At the end, Benet’s Richards empties his gas tank to get ahead of Flores to take first place with a 15 minute-16 second, three miles. A pair of seniors from Glenbard South come up huge as Frederick gets third, and Tim Jochum barely edges Phelan to take fourth in the regional. Hulett comes across in sixth. Benet has a few top ten finishers, but Glenbard South has five runners in the top ten to take the team victory at the regional. Benet places second and St Laurence comes in third.

