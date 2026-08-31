Benet boys golf shoots a 140 to win triangular over Neuqua

Naperbrook is the site of the Plainfield North boys golf triangular where the Tigers welcome the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and the Benet Academy Redwings. Benet is coming off a one-stroke win against Lyons Township earlier this week. The Redwings continued their strong start to the season with an eleven-stroke victory over Neuqua Valley and Plainfield North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats look good to start the round

Grant Carrigan wastes no time pin hunting for the Redwings. On the first hole, the senior spins his approach shot within feet of the cup. Carrigan can’t capitalize on the birdie chance, instead rattling in a par. Pars are a theme for Carrigan as he finishes with a clean 36 of all even shooting.

Neuqua’s Alex Chen looks to put the pressure on the field early as he snipes his second shot near the pin. After a good look, Chen reads the green and drops a birdie to start his day, then adds a fist pump to top it off.

Chen’s group partner and teammate, Kyle Cushing, eases in a par putt, culminating in a strong start early for the two Wildcats. Cushing shoots a 39.

Redwings get contributions from the entire lineup

Another group of teammates starts hot on the first hole. Redwing juniors Patrick Schimmel and Sasha Ruban both go dancing, finding the green in regulation. The pair each taps in for par with Schimmel submitting a 41, and Ruban coming in one shot better with a 40.

The first hole festivities continue! Benet’s Jay Guth pours in a birdie to kick off his afternoon. Guth would eventually close under par at 35.

Plainfield North gets into the action. Ethan Waller makes his chip just off the green look routine as his shot comes to a halt inside of gimme range. Waller goes up and down for par. He ends with a 44.

Hole number four features a birdie attempt from Redwing Carter Bird that loses steam just before the cup. Bird taps in for par on his way to a 35.

Neuqua’s Braden Chung sets himself up for an easy par on the fourth. This begins a four-hole streak of pars for the senior on his 38-shot afternoon.

William Kominskey leads the way for the Wings

Action proceeds on the seventh. Benet freshman William Komiskey sticks his wedge shot within striking distance of the flag. The first-year golfer looks like a seasoned vet, firing a birdie putt into the heart of the cup.

An upperclassman looks to do the same. Plainfield North senior Evan Lee goes pin high to give himself a look at a birdie, but his roll is just wide. Lee cleans up for par and wraps with a 44.

Connor Rodebaugh of Neuqua puts a brisk pace on his putt to grab par and concludes with a two-over 38.

On the lip of the green, Sam Espinosa opts for the Texas wedge. Espinosa’s shot is on line but stops short. He follows his shot with a par, one of six in total as part of his team-leading 39 for the Tigers.

Alex Chen started his day with a birdie, and as his highlighter ball disappears into the hole, he ends with one on the 9th. A pair of birdies calls for a pair of emphatic fist pumps to seal up his team-best 36 for the blue and gold.

Junior Braden Stahl’s fairway shot bites the green and trickles back in-line with the flagstick. Stahl two-putts for par on his 40th and 41st shots of the afternoon.

Staying on the ninth, Nolan Moyer is not able to find the green on his approach, but he makes up for it with the chip shot, placing the ball less than a shoe size away from the hole. A tap-in par will do for the Tiger junior. 41 on the day for Moyer.

Benet picks up another early-season victory

Comiskey, searching for his third birdie, is unable to make it fall. He goes on ahead to finalize a bogey-free, match-low round of two-under 34, joining teammates Jay Guth and Carter Bird as the only other golfers to shoot under par.

Comiskey and his Benet boys shoot an impressive 140 to win over Nequa Valley and Plainfield North.

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