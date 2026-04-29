Benet boys lacrosse powers through The Valley for Senior Night victory

It’s Senior Night for Benet Academy boys lacrosse, hosting The Valley at Benedictine University. The Redwings seek to turn things around, coming off a one-point overtime loss against York. The Valley also comes off a one-point loss against Geneva and seeks to spoil Benet’s festivities with a road victory and swing into the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet runs out to a fast start

The Redwings look to start fast offensively. Henry Bartenhagen connects with the Valley net, securing the opening goal of the night.

Benet keeps scoring as Joseph Keating connects with his teammate Cooper Julian for another goal, extending the Redwing lead in the opening minutes.

The Valley goes on a 5-0 run to take the lead

However, The Valley responds quickly as Matt Merchant and Alex Wholfahrt secure a pair of goals to even the score at 2 midway through the first quarter.

The Valley keeps the offense rolling by feeding the hot hands as Merchant and Wohlfahrt add another pair of goals, as The Valley ends the first leading 4-2.

The Valley offense stays in flow to open the second as Chase Beck secures a long-range goal as he bounces it into the net to make it a 5-2 lead.

Benet seeks to stop the scoring drought as Julian gets another goal to spark some energy for the Redwing offense

Julian’s goal is what the Redwing offense needed as Keating connects with senior Patrick Carr, and he connects with The Valley net, securing a goal for the Redwings. Benet trails 5-4 with less than 5 minutes in the half.

Just before halftime, the Redwing offense scores on a goal from Keating as we enter halftime tied at 5.

The Redwing run continues in the second half when Liam Finn Connell secures the opening goal of the third.

Keating and the Redwings pull away in the second half

Joseph Keating catches fire as he racks up three goals in a row, giving the Redwings a 9-6 lead to end the third quarter.

Benet outscores the visitors 10-3 in the second half, earning a Senior Night victory as Patrick Carr tosses in the dagger goal as Benet defeats The Valley 15-8. Conference play continues for both teams later in the week.