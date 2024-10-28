Benet doubles duo leads Redwings to 1A Girls Tennis State Championship

The Benet Academy girls tennis team heads into the final day of the 1A IHSA State Finals with a seven-point lead and has all but secured the state trophy. Meredith Converse and Lily Loptka made it to the consolation quarters in singles, with Converse also moving to the consolation semis. In doubles play, Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra went on an excellent run, as they lost in the third-place matchup. The Redwings fell just one point short of last year’s State Championship trophy to U-Chicago Laboratory Schools. Now the Redwings seek revenge to secure this year’s state trophy, as the doubles duo of Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka face U-Chicago’s Isabela Ji & Sophia Holt in the 1A finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Delaney and Lopatka take a thrilling opening set

Let’s begin with the first set, as Ji the Maroon places the return to perfection.

Benet receives the serve, and Lopatka hits it back twice. U-Chicago goes right at Delaney, and the Redwing is ready for it.

The Maroons serve it in, and Ji gets ready for another hit. She sends this one down the line, and no Redwing can get to it. This first set is a close one, and it would head into a tie breaker.

Delaney returns the serve well, but watch what she does on the next hit. The Redwing puts some nice spin on it for the point.

The Redwings work together for this point, as Delaney serves and Lopatka plays at the net. Lopatka gets the point.

Ji and Holt are looking to keep things going in the tiebreaker, and the two combine for a great point here.

Looking to close out the first set on this rally, both sides play high-arching shots. Eventually, Delaney is waiting at the net and she hammers it down for a Benet point. The Redwings win the set 7-6 and take the tiebreaker 7-3.

U-Chicago evens things up in the second set

The Maroons respond well in the second set. This time it’s Holt who does well at the night for the point.

Lopatka then serves for Benet. Delaney is given a good chance at the front of the net, and she is able to get the point.

Ji serves in, and a long rally between her and Lopatka begins. Both players use different types of shots, Lopatka paints the line for the point, and her opponent applauds the amazing shot!

However, U-Chicago would lock in to close out the second set. First with this play at the night from Holt.

Then, they force a third set. Once again Holt shows off the nice touch near the net and she guides one down for a point. The Maroons win the second set, 6-4.

The Redwings doubles duo repeats after a strong third set

Lopatka returns a serve well, and Delaney is ready the next time around at the net. She gives Benet the point.

This time, Benet serves, and it’s Lopatka who gets the point at the net.

U-Chicago is staying in this third set, and Ji does a great job at the net for a point.

Lopatka shows off the athleticism on this point! She runs up and places it to perfection, as the ball drops just over the net.

Delaney returns the serve and Lopatka is there at the net! Benet is moments away from the state championship!

On match point, a long rally ensues. Eventually, Lopatka is at the net and she volleys one down to take home the title! The Redwings win the 1A Doubles Championship, after taking the third set, 7-5. Lopatka and Delaney are crowded State Champions for a second straight year!



After finishing second to U-Chicago last season, Benet Academy walks away with this year’s 1A girls tennis team State Championship! It’s the program’s first state title since 2016. Hinsdale South finished as the 1A runner up.

Naperville players show up strong in class 2A

In class 2A, Naperville North seniors Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee wrapped up an incredible four year career with a fourth place doubles finish. Naperville Central senior Sofia Olaru also ended her career with All-State honors, advancing to the 2A singles quarterfinals. New Trier repeated as the 2A team state champions.