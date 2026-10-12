Benet flag football runs past Naperville Central behind big second half

Making up a non-conference battle that was postponed due to extreme heat earlier in the month, Naperville Central flag football welcomes a red-hot Benet Academy roster. The Redhawks hope for a repeat of the 2025 playoffs, when they knocked the Redwings out of the regional round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Offensive fireworks in the early going

Benet gets the offense rolling early. Quarterback Ava Mersinger scrambles right and throws back to the middle, finding Brooke Petty for a big gain.

Later in the drive, Mersinger looks for Petty again, giving her a jump ball in the end zone as Petty hauls in the pass for the touchdown.

Central looks to respond. Arabella Eaves throws a quick pass to Maya Stohner, fresh off a monster game against Naperville North, and she is off to the races. The Redhawk rambles 72 yards inside the ten to set her team up in scoring position as she’s finally tracked down by Kasey Glynn.

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Eaves goes to Stohner again as the Redhawk crosses the goal line. Naperville Central trails 7-6 after a missed extra point try.

The Redwings have the ball next, but Mersinger’s pass is off-line and intercepted by Tegan Marshall, who makes the juggling catch.

Looking to add to the lead, Redhawk quarterback Arabella Eaves again looks for Stohner, but the pass is a bit too high and deflects into the arms of Madison Hetue, who gives the ball right back to the visitors.

Mersinger takes advantage of the turnover with a deep ball down the sidelines to Maggie Ronek, who makes the grab behind the defense. The Redwings go back in front 13-6.

Mazza shows off her speed

Late in the first half, Eaves hands the ball off to Rosena Mazza, who must have grease on her flag, because she gets past three Redwing defenders before breaking into the clear and turning on the jets. A 91-yard touchdown run has Naperville Central back within a point at 13-12.

In the third quarter, Benet has the ball in Redhawk territory. Mersinger pump fakes, buys time, and launches a ball downfield to Ronek, who makes the catch and gets loose for the 34-yard strike. The Wings take a 21-12 advantage.

The Redwing defense ramps up the pressure

Later in the quarter, Eaves is put under pressure by Macie Rosenberg, and her pass is picked off by Eve Sterbenz to put Benet back on the doorstep of the goal line.

The Benet offense capitalizes again on the turnover. Mersinger connects with Brooke Petty in the end zone for another score. The Redwings are beginning to pull away with a 27-12 lead.

Near the end of the quarter, the Redhawks need a score. Eaves throws a ball into the end zone, but it’s Mersinger making a play on the defensive side of the ball as well. She makes the interception near the end zone and takes the ball out past the 20.

Mersinger caps off a monster day in a Benet blowout

Mersinger and the Redwings put the game away in the fourth. The Benet QB throws two more touchdown passes, the final one to Kelsey O’Hare. The Redwings pick up the big road win 41-12 over Naperville Central.

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