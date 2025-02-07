Benet girls basketball dominates Joliet Catholic on Senior Night

Benet Academy girls basketball celebrates Senior Night as they welcome in the Joliet Catholic Angels, who enter off a loss to Nazareth. The Redwings enter 24-2 and have secured the top seed in the Bolingbrook Sectional. They also last lost to Nazareth on January 29 and look for a third straight win after beating Marist and Maine South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet girls basketball leads Joliet Catholic 18-2 after the first quarter

The Redwings start hot as they force a turnover; it’s senior Brooke Bafia who knocks down her first three tonight, putting the Redwings up three to zero.

Redwings Lindsay Harzich says Why Not as she pulls up and knocks down a three!

Joliet Catholic is looking for answers from the scoring run and gets it from a nice layup from Abigail Dunlinsky to make it 6-2. She would finish the night with 17 points.

The Redwing’s ferocious defense forces another JCA turnover as Kate Pohodich finds Bafia on the fastbreak. On the wing, she knocks down another three-pointer.

Redwing Aria Mazza pickpockets the Joliet Catholic player and drives to the paint for a nice acrobatic layup.

Ending the first quarter, Mazza again knocks down this corner three as it’s 18-2 Redwings.

Redwings continue to pile on the points in the second

Joliet Catholic is desperately looking to put some points on the board during the second. It’s Dunlinsky again who scores JCA’s first points of the second quarter.

Joliet looks to keep their offensive momentum pushing as Dunlinsky hits a three over a defender.

Off the inbound, Mazza has had enough of the scoring run from the Angels and knocks down a long-range three-pointer, giving the Redwings a 28-7 lead halfway through the second.

The Redwings are off to the races as they make two additional passes to find wide-open Annie Farmer, who knocks down the three-pointer. Some great ball movement and at the end of two the Redwings lead 37-10.

Benet girls hoops cruise to 62-27 win over Joliet Catholic

The second half was all Redwings, as Emma Briggs opens it up with a trey ball that sparks a 10-point scoring run. Benet leads 46-10 early in the third.

Bafia then finds Harzich as she knocks down a three-pointer.

The Angels catch the Redwings slipping on transition defense as Breanna Zafra knocks down a three-pointer. However, at the end of 3, the Angels are still down 56 to 17.

The Angels are looking for signs of offense; however, it’s intercepted by the Redwings as Sailer Jones takes it for the two points. The Redwings dominate on Senior Night, winning it 62-27 and improve their record to 25-2 on the season.