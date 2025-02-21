Benet girls basketball holds Naperville North to 13 points for the Regional title

Benet girls basketball hosts Naperville North in an IHSA Regional Final. The Redwings are in search of an 11th straight Regional title, and the 15th over the past 16 seasons. The Huskies come in winners in six of its last seven games and will try to bring home its first postseason plaque since 2022. The winner moves on to play Downers Grove North in the Sectional Semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet jumps ahead 17-2 thanks to ferocious defense all around

Benet opens the game spreading the floor out, as Emma Briggs kicks it to Lindsay Harzich on the perimeter. The Brown commit knocks down a three for the first points of the night.

Moments later, Harzich quickly sets the tone for the entire night with this monstrous block!

After Huskie, Natalie Frempong knocked down two free throws, the Redwings quickly broke North’s press. Briggs scores from the right block to put Benet ahead 7-2 and the visitors call timeout.

The Redwing defense continues to perform well early on. Harzich’s steal and fastbreak score puts the lead at seven for Benet.

After Keelyn Gallagher brought the ball up, all five Redwings on the floor got involved in this possession. It’s capped off with Bridget Rifenburg being left open for three, and the Richmond commit hits nylon! Benet’s up 12-2.

Wrapping up the first, Aria Mazza and Ava Mersinger work together in the corner for Benet. Mazza fakes and steps into the middy and she puts the Redwings up 17-2 as we close out the first. North’s only points came off free throws.

Redwings outscore Naperville North 32-2 to close out the game and win the 11th straight IHSA Girls Basketball Regional title

North gets the board, and Frempong heads in transition. The senior guard scores her only field goal of the night to make it 17-4 Benet.

Off the inbound, Mazza breaks free and she hits the mid-range shot.

On the next possession, Ava Thomas finds the Redwing senior guard, and she nails the triple. Mazza scores seven straight for Benet and the Redwings lead

In the final minute of the first, Huskie Anna Richards finds Sam Kelly, who drives down on her left and scores off a nice finish.

Seconds later, Harzich gets the rock and she scores down low right before the buzzer. She scores 11 of her 13 points in the opening half and Benet leads 28-6 at the break.

In the third, Richards and Frempong connect on the inbound, before Smith is left open for three! The freshman nails it for North.

This one was all Redwings, as they held North to just three field goals! They show off some nice ball movement before Gallagher converts for two.

From here, Benet girls basketball beats 64-13 win for the Regional title. It’s the lowest score the team has given up since seven points in 2018, as the Redwings pick up an 11th straight Regional plaque. They’ll take on Downers Grove North in the Sectional Semis on Tuesday night.