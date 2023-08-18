Benet girls golf continues a strong start to the season against Downers Grove North

Benet Academy girls golf tees off at River Bend Golf Club for the time this season. The Redwings look to continue their strong start to the season against Downers Grove North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams finding success early on hole two

Starting off on hole two with Jenna Shilts. She finds herself just off the green as her chips shot rolls just past the pin. She putts for par on the hole.

Staying on two with Riley Prince. Her long-range putt just lips out, but she still putts for par. Prince finishes the evening with a 49.

We remain on hole two with Audrey Simkus who finds herself in a tricky spot, but she makes it look easy with a beautiful chip onto the green that almost curves in. Simkus finishes her round with a 45.

Lexi Fertig takes care of business on hole four

Moving over to hole four. Lexi Fertig’s shot onto the green is a good one that rolls just past the flag. She putts for par and final score of 47.

Benet Academy show’s off their skill on the fifth hole

To the fifth hole with Audrey Wake. Her tee off lands just inches from the cup. She capitalizes on the birdie putt and picks up Benet’s second-best score with a 40.

Same hole but with a different group. This time it’s Kerregan Reilly’s turn for a nice tee off on hole five. She also birdie putts helping her finish the night with a 43.

The Redwings finish strong on the nineth hole

Wrapping things up on the nineth hole. Jenna Shilts is down in the grass but with a nicely placed chip she sets herself up for a birdie.

To no surprise the senior nails the birdie shot giving her the best score of match with a 38.

Benet Academy continues their strong start to season taking down Downers Grove North by 17 strokes.

