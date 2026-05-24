Benet girls lacrosse soars through St. Francis in sectional quarters

Benet Academy girls lacrosse takes on St. Francis in the Sectional Quarterfinals in Schaumburg. The Redwings enter the playoffs as the number three seed after finishing the regular season with a 10-5 record. On the other side, the Spartans finished the regular season with a 12-6 record to secure the sixth seed. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Timmons sisters get the Redwings rolling

Benet gets off to a fast start in the first quarter as Grace Timmons passes to her sister, Madison Timmons, for the goal.

Later in the quarter, the Spartans look to get things going on offense as Audrey Obrochta finds Mya Tavizon, who goes for the shot but is denied by Redwing goalie Annie Earley.

After goals from Quinn Johnson and Claire Obrien, Redwing Tierra Hammock joins in on the fun as she attacks the Spartan defense as her shot sneaks past the goalie for the score. Going into the second, the Redwings lead 4-0.

Into the second, as Redwing Maggie Ronek maneuvers past the Spartan defense and attacks the goalie as her shot finds the back of the net for the goal.

The Redwing offense continues to stay hot as Grace Timmons finds Claire Obrien for her second goal of the game with the overhand shot. The Redwings lead 7-0 with under five minutes until halftime.

A dominant first half for Benet

Later in the quarter, Madison Timmons continues her impressive start as the Redwing gets past the defender and fires her shot into the net for her third goal of the game! It’s all Benet as they lead 9-0 going into halftime.

Benet Academy continues to build off its first-half momentum as Madison Timmons finds her sister Grace, and her shot bounces in for the goal!

Halfway through the third, Madison Timmons finds Quinn Johnson as she adds another Redwing goal with the sidearm shot. Going into the final quarter, the Redwings lead 12-0.

Spartan Audrey Obrochta has a free position opportunity. Her shot speeds past the Redwing goalie to get St. Francis on the board.

Late in the fourth, the Redwings keep their foot on the gas as Tierra Hammock secures the hat trick as her shot bounces into the net.

With the clock winding down, Spartan Maria Knutsen attacks the Redwing defense before giving it to Sophia Hillebrand. Her shot bounces in as time expires, but it’s too little too late.

The Redwings move on to the sectional semis

Benet Academy secures the win over St. Francis, 13-2. Benet Academy moves on to the sectional semifinals, where the Redwings will take on the number two seed Downers Grove North co-op next week.