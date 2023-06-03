Benet girls soccer advances to 2A State Final after beating Crystal Lake Central

We are at North Central College for the 2A girls’ soccer State Semi-Finals. Benet Academy is looking to return to the state final for a second consecutive season. On the other side of the pitch, Crystal Lake Central is making its first-ever girl’s soccer state appearance. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings come out of the gates hot

Starting the game six minutes in. Reese MacDonald gives the ball to Rania Fikri whose shot hits the post and just barely crosses the goal line. Benet Academy takes an early 1-0 lead.

The Redwings are looking for a quick second. Anna Casmere shows off her speed as her effort on net is saved by Addison Cleary.

Crystal Lake Central didn’t have many good looks in the first half. The Tiger’s only real chance on net came from Addison Schaffer but she’s denied by Shannon Clark. Benet Academy goes into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Another quick start in the second half seals the win for Benet

Five minutes into the second half and Benet are pushing for a second. Sadie Sterbenz plays a beautiful ball over the top to Ivana Vukas and the freshman does the rest passing the ball into the back of the net. The Redwings take a 2-0 lead.

Just under 15 minutes to play. Madeline Gray has a freekick on the 30-yard line as she sends the ball into the box but there to collect is Shannon Clark keeping the Tigers off of the scoreboard.

Benet looking to close the game out. Anna Casmere gets the ball in the box as she rounds the goalie but her shot is saved on the goal line by Paiton Hulata keeping Crystal Lake in the game.

The Redwings are still pushing for a third. Reece MacDonald’s ball finds Annie Fitzgerald who unloads a shot but it’s pushed aside by Cleary.

Final seconds of the game. Olivia Anderson is looking for a goal for the Tigers but her shot rings off of the crossbar as the final seconds tick down.

Benet Academy takes down Crystal Lake Central by a score of 2-0. The Redwings will play Glenwood in 2A State Final.

