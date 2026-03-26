Benet girls soccer uses big second half to overpower Metea Valley

Benet Academy girls soccer travels to Metea Valley for an early-season showdown in the final game of the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament. The Mustangs are searching for their first win of the season after a tough 1-0 loss against Wheaton North. Benet Academy looks to stay undefeated after wins over Wheaton North and Glenbard West. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

After a defensive start, Benet’s Ivana Vukas attempts a free kick for the Redwings. The shot gets past the Mustang defenders but is knocked away by Metea goalie, Kaitlyn Hickerson.

The Redwings continue to stay aggressive as Kasey Glinn looks for a shot opportunity but is denied by Hickerson once again.

Benet breaks through late in the first half

Benet Academy finds a spark on offense as Redwing Collins Weaver passes to Midfielder Megan Bergman, and her shot gets through the Mustang defense for the goal! Halfway through the opening period, the Redwings lead 1-0.

Kasey Glinn with a throw-in for the Redwings. Glinn finds teammate Ashley Polanco as the Redwing gets past the Mustang defender, as her shot is out of Hickerson’s reach and into the net.

Late in the first half, Mustang Emma Strcic looks to provide a spark with a free kick. The Senior’s attempt is too far left. Going into the half, Benet leads 2-0.

Benet senior Annie Fitzgerald continues to build momentum for the Redwings as she takes the long-range shot, which finds the back corner. The Redwings lead 3-0.

The Redwings keep their foot on the gas as Ivana Vukas gets past the Mustang defense and takes a shot, but is denied by Hickerson.

The Redwings pull away to secure the kickoff title

Moments later, Annie Fitzgerald keeps the possession alive for the Redwings. The midfielder attacks the Mustang defense and just gets her shot off as it bounces past the goalie for her second goal of the game. It’s all Redwings as they lead 4-0.

Halfway through the quarter, Redwing Cailey O’Hare takes the shot but is denied by the Mustang goalie. Benet’s Josie Cadden is in the right place at the right time to tap in the shot to extend the Redwing lead.

Benet’s Annie Fitzgerald with a free kick opportunity. The Redwing’s shot is too high for the Mustang defense as it bounces into the net for her third goal of the game!

Benet Academy continues to stay hot as they get the win over Metea Valley, 6-0, to secure the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament Championship.