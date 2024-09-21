Benet girls volleyball defeats Waubonsie Valley in Wheaton Classic pool play

Benet Academy girls volleyball and Waubonsie Valley meet up in a Pool Play matchup at the Wheaton Classic. The Redwings look to build off an impressive start to the season, holding a 12-0 record and have lost just one set. The Warriors are 4-4 and have picked up three straight wins. Benet is looking for a third straight Wheaton Classic Championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors try to crawl back in the first set but the Redwings close it out strong

Into the first set, Waubonsie trails 18-11 and generates a spark from this kill out of Kaitlyn Reinhard.

WV looks to stay alive in the first set, as they work it towards Liv O’Hara. Her kill is hit off the Benet blockers, but it lands out for a Warrior point. Benet is still ahead 19-13.

The Redwings serve it in and the Warriors have a little trouble trying to set up on offense. Benet then sets up Wisconsin commit, Lynney Tarnow for the powerful kill. The Wings cruise in the first set, taking it 25-14!

Ellie Stiernagle goes on a serving run for Benet volleyball

Now in the second, Ellie Stiernagle gets the servers roll, as she picks up the ace from off the net.

Stiernagle continues to serve and once again provides an ace for Benet. It’s 7-3 Redwings in the second set.

A few minutes later, the Red and white work it over to Keira O’Donnell on the outside, and good luck trying to dig up that one! Her kill makes it 10-5 Benet.

The Warriors are staying in this set, and we once again see O’Hara make her presence felt on the outside. Her kill brings the Warriors within three.

Benet Volleyball takes down Waubonsie in pool play of the Wheaton Classic

Benet’s Aniya Warren digs up the serve, and Steirnagle quickly sets up Audrey Asleson with the kill. That gives Benet a 19-11 lead.

Waubonsie tries going over the Benet blockers, but its deflected by Tarnow. However, on the second time around, Chole Gollaher rolls this one over the Redwings for the point.

Benet looks to close out the set and match here, but WV shows off some nice defense. Warren makes a nice dig, and that’s followed up by an acrobatic kill from Stiernagle! Benet volleyballs take the second set 25-14 and match victory against Waubonsie, improving to 13-0 on the year.