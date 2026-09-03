Benet girls volleyball rolls to a straight-sets victory over Metea

Benet Academy and Metea Valley hit the courts for their yearly early nonconference showdown as the Redwings come in winning their last five meetings. This year, the new lucky number is six as the Redwings take down the Mustangs in straight sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The early-season swing of girls volleyball sees 5-2 Benet Academy looking to build off four straight trips to state with a roster featuring many new faces after graduating a loaded senior class. Metea Valley is that next opponent, hoping to serve up a win, sitting with a record of 2-4.

Early on, one of the familiar faces for Benet looking to lead the charge is senior Sophia Youseff, who displays a kill.

Both teams are in a 6-6 tie, but Lizzie Rifenburg puts Benet back in front thanks to a quick and easy kill.

Both teams exchange points to keep it close

Four points later, it’s 11-7 Wings, but the Mustangs get the offense going with Alyse King getting the ball to deflect off defenders for some momentum.

The Redwings increase the lead, and they get an extra kill from freshman Kyler Smith, making her presence felt on varsity. Maddie Bryant with a nice assist on the possession.

The Mustangs need some points down 22-12, so they open their bag of tricks. Raina Parekh fools the Benet defense with a one-handed send-back that lands for the point.

Benet concludes the first set with Maddie Bryant saying go fish with an ace and a smooth 25-14 set one win.

Despite losing the opening set the Mustangs regain focus with Ishana Harish in the middle of the court, securing the point.

Dina DiSanto does it all for the Wings

Benet is hanging on to a 7-5 lead as Metea is climbing until Dina DiSanto puts a stop to the run by getting a block.

Back to DiSanto, this time she’s ready to drop the hammer. It’s Bryant setting up the Sophomore who shows no love on the strong kill. It’s 10-7 in favor of the visitors. 24 assists on the night for Bryant.

Metea is still trying to turn it around. Katie Wagner does her team a favor with a big point after Rachel Keeler sets her up for the kill. The Mustangs trail 18-14.

The Redwings refuel off that swing with a lucky break because a Claire Weathers dig turns into a 100 percent chance of a point for Benet. Claire Weathers the storm and racks up 17 digs for the Redwings.

Benet girls volleyball sweeps to the win

24-20 Wings as the match point is on the horizon. They got the job done, with Youseff getting the kill to go, and Benet takes the win in straight sets 25-14 and 25-20. Linden Stritch leads the Redwings with eight kills on the night.

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