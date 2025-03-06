Benet shoots to early lead against Waubonsie and stays ahead in IHSA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Fresh off a fourth consecutive Regional title, Benet Academy hosts Waubonsie Valley in an IHSA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal. The Warriors enter off an 18-point win over Neuqua to earn its second straight Regional plaque. They also enter with a 31-2 record and own the most wins on a season in program history. Benet’s peaking at the right time winning 10 of its last 11 games. Tonight’s winner will take on Downers Grove North in the Sectional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy goes on a 10-0 run to open the IHSA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal

The Redwings work the ball around the perimeter, finding Jayden Wright in the corner. The D1 prospect scores off the floater for the first basket on the night.

Josh Tinney gets the rock from Kris Mporokoso and the two work the screen. Tinney drives inside, and he responds to Wright with a floater of his own.

Blake Fagbemi sets up the Redwing offense. Colin Stack seals off Mporokoso, which leaves Daniel Pauliukonis open for three. The Southern Illinois commit rattles down the trey ball to make it 5-2 Benet.

Now, Michael Doyle brings it up for the Redwings. He finds Wright on the wing, who lets it rip and it’s nylon. The crowd loves it and the Wings lead 8-2.

Fagbemi gets across halfcourt for Benet, splits two defenders, and kicks it out to Pauliukonis, who gets a Warrior to jump—and it’s green! The Redwings are on a 10-0 run, and Waubonsie calls a timeout with just over three minutes left in the first.

Tyreek Coleman scores seven straight points for Waubonsie to cut the deficit

Illinois State commit Tyreek Coleman gets to work for Waubonsie – driving inside, where the defense crashes and leaves a wide-open Tinney. He puts it through from deep to stop the Benet run.

Cade Valek gets the board for WV, and Tinney finds Moses Wilson in transition. The Warrior ball movement frees up Coleman and he connects on the triple.

Now with the ball, Coleman tries to find an opening in the Redwing defense. He can’t find a lane, so he pulls up for the middy and nails it. Coleman scores seven in a row for WV and Benet is still up by two.

In the final moments of the first, Pauliukonis has it in the corner for Benet. He gets a ball screen from Stack, attacks baseline, and spins for a beautiful right-handed finish. Redwings lead 16-12 at the end of one.

Both sides exchange blows in the second before Benet starts a run

In the opening moments of the second, Fagbemi drives to the free throw line where Stack sets the screen, heads to the block, and scores off a nice entry pass from Fagbemi.

On the next Benet possession, Fagbemi decides to take it himself, and the senior powers pass the Warriors for the duce.

The Warriors need some momentum, and they get just that from Wilson. He corrals the board and posterizes Stack on a big-time put-back! Benet is still up 20-16 with five minutes left in the second.

In less than a minute, the Redwings quickly swing the momentum right back in their favor from downtown. First with Pauliukonis hitting for three… Then, Doyle is open in the corner, rattling home another Benet three. Wings lead 34-24 at half.

Tinney gets the Warriors going to open the third quarter but the Redwings keep flying from deep

Wilson drives down low, kicking it out to Tinney and he scores from deep.

Just as WV started the contest, Tinney opens the third with five straight, as he powers past the Redwings inside and scores over the defense. Benet calls timeout, as they still lead 34-29.

Whenever WV goes on a run, Benet quickly responds with one of their own. Off the timeout, Wright attacks down low and hits the fader to start a 12-0 Redwing run in the third.

Wright then draws an extra defender down low, and finds Stack for two of his 16 points on the evening.

Fagbemi drives, pulls out, and swings it to Pauliukonis for three, and it’s pure.

Benet Academy defeats Waubonsie and will play Downers Grove North in the IHSA Boys Basketball Sectional Final

Wright calls off the screen and attacks the one-on-one. He creates some major separation, stepping into the three and it drops! Have a night, Wright! He finishes with 16 points

Capping off the 12-0 run, Pauliukonis steals it off the inbound, and rises up for the slam! He’s tonight’s leading scorer at 23 and with two minutes left in the third, Benet leads 46-29.

Waubonsie makes it a nine-point game in the fourth, but Benet continues to make their shots, including this one from Pauliukonis to wrap it up. Benet defeats Waubonsie 63-45 and will host Downers Grove North in the Sectional Final on Friday night.