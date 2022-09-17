Benet Shows Hustle on a Great Sequence

The Play of the Week features Benet Academy facing Neuqua Valley in the Volleyball Tiger Classic with the Redwings hustling to secure the point. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s the annual Wheaton Girls Volleyball Tiger Classic. Neuqua Valley meeting up with Benet Academy girls volleyball in pool play at Wheaton Warrenville South. Benet playing immediately after escaping with a three set win over Homewood-Flossmoor.

Audrey Asleson serves for Benet and after Neuqua works to get the ball over, Ava Novak comes flying in for a great dig. Then Asleson keeps the play alive and Kristen Krammer finishes off the point with a kill. What a sequence by the Redwings as a part of a 9-0 run against the Wildcats.

Benet is able to close the door late in the set. Peyton Turner serving, Shchepkina goes up for the kill attempt, but Caroline Carens gets up for the block. The Redwings go on to win in straight sets to advance to the gold bracket. Neuqua does knock off Homewood-Flossmoor later in the night, advancing to the silver bracket.

