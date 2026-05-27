Benet shuts out Oswego in girls soccer sectional semi

The sectional semifinal for girls’ soccer comes your way from Naperville Central, featuring Benet Academy and Oswego. Both teams are coming off regional final wins, with the Panthers slipping past Neuqua Valley 2-1 and the Redwings defeating Oswego East 5-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The game is underway with Benet’s Ashley Polanco dribbling the ball to go for the goal. She kicks a looping shot over to the net, where Oswego’s Kyla Baier goes for the save.

The Redwings are in action with Preslie Petersen passing to senior captain Ivana Vukas, who puts Benet on the board for an early 1-0 advantage.

Early goals give the Redwings momentum

Polanco kicks from the corner all the way to Sahana Raju. Raju uses her head to bounce the ball to the net, extending Benet’s lead 2-0. The Redwings steal the momentum early.

Later on, Olivia Giles of Oswego looks to put her team on the board. She delivers a hard kick to the net, but Giada McGlynn makes the catch.

Regional final hero Jordyn Washington has the ball, and she kicks it to the net, but McGlynn runs out to scoop the ball up for the save.

Benet has the ball back, Annie Fitzgerald dribbles with the ball and fires towards the goal, but Kyla Baier dives and hits the ball away from the net.

With a minute left in the first, Genevieve Burda looks to close out the half with a goal, but her attempt gets denied by Baier. Benet leads 2-0 at the end of the first.

Benet blanks Oswego to move on to the girls’ soccer sectional final

Oswego’s Mane Brolley attempts to get the Panthers on the board. She kicks to the net, but Giada McGlynn shuts the door on that attempt with a save.

Oswego is not giving up. Peyton Johnson passes to Jordyn Washington, looking to put Oswego on the board, but McGlynn goes for the save once more. Two early goals help Benet Academy win the sectional semis 2-0 over the Panthers. The Redwings will go up against the top seed, Naperville Central, on Friday in the sectional championship.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.