Late surge helps Benet girls soccer top Oswego East in regional final

The girls soccer regional final at Oswego East features the Wolves welcoming the three-seed, Benet Academy. The Redwings decimated Bolingbrook 10-0 in the regional semis while Oswego East pulled away from Waubonsie Valley 4-1. Benet won the regular season matchup between these two teams by the score of 6-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego East seizes momentum to end the first half

With the Redwings leading 1-0 following a goal from Annie Fitzgerald, the Wolves look for an answer. Anna Herrmann, fresh off a hat trick in the semis, passes ahead to junior Olivia Hamilton, who sets and fires, finding the twine to even the score at 1-1.

The Wolves are back on the attack a few minutes later. Herrmann unleashes a shot from distance, aiming for the top shelf, but Redwing goalie Giada McGlynn makes a brilliant leaping save to punch the ball over the crossbar. But Oswego East takes a 2-1 lead into halftime with a goal in the final 90 seconds of the half.

Early in the second half, Benet looks for the equalizer. Annie Fitzgerald looks for her fifth goal of the postseason as she fires to the net, but goalie Meeya Widdison knocks the ball away for the save.

15 minutes into the second half, the Redwings continue to possess the ball. Megan Bergman corrals it and creates some space, lofting a shot that slams off the crossbar. Preslie Petersen tries to get the rebound, but Widdison pounces on the loose ball.

Ivana Vukas delivers the equalizer

Midway through the half, Fitzgerald dribbles the ball downfield and centers a pass to the middle. It bounces right to fellow captain Ivana Vukas, who knocks home the tying goal. It’s a new game at 2-2.

A minute later, Benet looks to retake the lead. Another centering pass finds Audrey Eiseman, but she can’t get a clean kick on the ball, and Widdison makes the stop.

With ten minutes left in the second half, Bergman has the ball again. She drives right and unleashes a shot that slots into the top corner, just out of reach of the keeper. Teammates mob Bergman as the Wings go in front 3-2.

With less than eight minutes left, Oswego East goes for the tie. Hamilton moves through the defense and fires, but McGlynn makes the save, moving to her right to maintain the lead.

Preslie Petersen puts the game away for Benet

With under six minutes to go, Genevieve Burda lofts a perfect pass right onto the head of Preslie Petersen, who sends the ball in for the goal. The Redwings have the regional title in sight with a 4-2 lead.

Petersen caps things off for good measure with a breakaway goal that she slides past the keeper to give the final tally of 5-2. Benet Academy wins the regional championship over Oswego East, advancing to play Oswego in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at Naperville Central.