Benet softball pulls away in the tenth inning to beat Waubonsie Valley

It’s a partly cloudy afternoon as Benet Academy softball travels to Waubonsie Valley High School for a nonconference matchup against the Warriors. The Redwings are coming off a win over Marian Catholic, while Waubonsie looks to snap a five-game losing streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley softball opens with a 4-1 lead against Benet

Benet starts off strong in the top of the first. Sophie Rosner smacks a hard grounder to left field for a double, bringing home Lainie Rosner to put the Redwings on the board early, 1-0.

In the bottom half, Waubonsie answers. Aislee Morgan lines a single to left, scoring Dezirae Kelly to tie the game at 1.

The Warriors keep it rolling. Alyssa Tukker skies a pop fly to right field, bringing home Grace Riggs and Morgan for a two-run double. Waubonsie takes a 3-1 lead.

Mila Haskins is at the plate as Benet pitcher Bella Iovinelli delivers a pitch. Alyssa Tukker is thrown out at second, but Lily Elsea sprints home to make it 4-1 Waubonsie.

With a full count, Iovinelli responds by striking out Haskins to end the inning.

Benet Academy Softball scores five unanswered to jump ahead of Waubonsie

Top of the third, Lainie Rosner rips a line drive to right field and hustles into third for a triple. Angela Horejs comes in to score, cutting the deficit to two.

Next up is Sophie Rosner, who hits a grounder to short. The fielder can’t handle it, and Lainie crosses the plate. Benet is now down just one.

Then it’s Maisie Carr’s turn. She ropes a double to left field, scoring Gabby Patterson and Esther Rossi. That gives Benet a 2-run swing and their first lead of the game.

The Redwings aren’t done yet. Bella Iovinelli sends a pop fly to third base, allowing Carr to tag up and score. A huge third inning gives Benet a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Aislee Morgan responds with a deep fly to left for a double.

With two outs, Lily Elsea steps in. A wild pitch from Benet’s Noel Klody allows Morgan to come home and cut the lead to 6-5. But Elsea swings and misses for the strikeout to end the inning.

In the fourth, Gabby Patterson takes the mound and gets Mila Haskins to pop one to left, where Hannah Baer makes the grab.

With two outs, Addison Powell pops up into foul territory, and Angela Horejs slides in to make the catch.

Alyssa Tukker rips a triple and scores to force extra innings

Into the bottom of the sixth, and Waubonsie is still down one. Alyssa Tukker starts the charge with a powerful triple into left center.

Haskins follows with a fly to right, where Sophie Rosner makes the catch. But Tukker tags and scores, tying the game at 6. After no one else can score in the seventh, let’s head to extra innings.

Into the bottom of the 8th, Lily Elsea sends one into foul territory, and Hannah Baer crashes into the fence for an incredible catch!

Gabby Patterson stays sharp on the mound, striking out Haskins to send us to the 9th.

Bottom nine, Grace Riggs pops one to right, and Sophie Rosner runs it down. Then, with two outs, Aislee Morgan lifts one to right as Rosner again makes the grab to end the inning. Still tied at 6.

Benet scores six runs in the 1oth inning to pull away from the Warriors

Top 10 now—Benet’s Marikate Ritterbusch hits a grounder to first and reaches second on an error. Maisie Carr scores on the play, giving Benet a 7-6 lead.

Next up, Hannah Baer with two strikes—and she delivers! A pop to center brings home Ritterbusch and Bella Iovinelli. Benet stretches the lead to 9-6.

They keep piling on. Lainie Rosner hits a laser to center, scoring Horejs and Baer. She takes third, and it’s now 11-6 Redwings.

Sophie Rosner caps off the inning with a pop fly to right, scoring Lainie for a 12-6 advantage.

In the bottom of the 10th, Patterson returns to the circle and strikes out Molly Quinn with a pitch right down the middle.

Mila Haskins adds a late spark with a triple to right, scoring Elsea to cut it to 12-7—but that’s where it ends.

After three extra innings, Benet Academy pulls away and defeats Waubonsie Valley 12-7 in an exciting back-and-forth battle.