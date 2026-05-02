Benet softball takes a close Senior Night win over Fenwick

It’s a special outing for Benet Academy softball, with it being the Senior Night. The Redwings honor four seniors and look to party on with a win over Fenwick. The Friars are fresh off an 11-5 stretch in April but are on a 2-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gianna Cunningham starts the bottom of the first for Benet with a base hit deep into left field, culminating in a double to lead things off.

Then, Lanie Rosner gets a base hit and an RBI to give the Redwings a 1-0 lead as Cunningham touches home plate.

Friars play longball with the bats

To the second, where Hailey Smith Young sends a moonshot out to right center, and that ball is gone. Smith Young with a solo dinger to even things up.

In the third inning, Bella Bigham sends one through, which results in ducks on the pond for the Friars.

Jordan Rossi scores on a wild pitch to give Fenwick the lead, but that’s enough for pitcher Noel Klody, who gets a punchout and keeps it a 2-1 game through three.

Sofia Hegge gets the bottom of the fourth started with a base hit, hoping to get a rally going for the Wings.

Two on, and Despina Patos delivers with an RBI to tie the game. Lexi Rathbun then catches the infield napping, and she scores. The Redwings retake the lead 3-2.

The Friars continue to rake with Sofia Kateeb blasting her hit deep to center, and another one is over the fence. The Benet lead was fun while it lasted as Kateeb’s homer ties the game again, this time at 3-3.

Sophie Rosner steps up on the mound and at the plate

Sophie Rosner steps in to relieve, so she puts out the fire with a swing and a miss for strike three. This is her second week back for the Wings after being out for nearly a month with a back injury.

Sophie also steps up to the plate as she sends a laser far into left field. From there, Avery Burns turns on the jets, turns the corner, and makes it home safely. The Redwings are back in front at 4-3.

Here is Klody up to bat. She chops into a fielder’s choice, but it’s a big play because Sophie Rosner crosses the plate for more insurance. It’s 5-3 Wings.

Benet Academy takes a close senior night win

Now 5-4 Benet as we are at the top of the seventh with two outs. Cunningham fields the grounder and throws to Maisie Carr at first base for the final out to end the ball game. The Redwings get the Senior Night win 5-4 over the Friars.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.