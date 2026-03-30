Benet’s Annie Fitzgerald nets high-flying goal in win over Metea

The girls’ soccer season rolls on, with a big matchup ahead. The Metea Valley Mustangs host the Benet Academy Redwings in the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Annie Fitzgerald scores from distance

The Redwings came in looking to stay perfect on the season, and got the win. Senior Annie Fitzgerald helped build on Benet’s lead as she sent this rocket from 25 yards out into the back of the net. Let’s see that again, as Fitzgerald strikes through the ball and lifts it soaring high, as this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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