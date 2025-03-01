Bolingbrook cruises to ninth straight boys basketball Regional title after thrashing Metea Valley

Bolingbrook boys’ basketball hosts Metea Valley in an IHSA Regional final. It’s just the third time the Mustangs have made it to this round in school history, and they got here after a dominating semifinal win over Plainfield North. Metea Valley is two for two in the regional championship but has a tough task taking on the sectionals’ top-seeded Radiers. Bolingbrook enters off a 75-33 regional final win over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Raiders starting hot with super sophomore Davion Thompson who glides to the hoop for the lay-in.

Later on, JT Pettigrew gets involved as he uses his whole body to drop the bucket and put the Brook up 17-6.

The Mustangs will take any score, and they get it from Tyler Miller who hits the three from downtown, and Metea trails 19-9 after one.

Davion Thompson shines in the Bolingbrook boys basketball regional

Bolingbrook turns defense into offense with Thompson getting the steal and the runway is clear for takeoff as Thompson throws it down.

Thompson can do more than score in the paint, he can also shoot for three and the shot is cash money from behind the line. That makes it a 32-15 lead for the Raiders.

Jake Nosek gets Metea Valley back in it

Metea gets their big boy Jake Nosek involved as he pulls up and gets the shot to fall with a friendly bounce.

They get a stop on defense and begin their transition. Nosek nearly loses the ball but regains control, takes the shot himself, and hits it with the foul. Mustangs make it a single-digit game at 33-25 after the three-point play by Nosek.

Back comes The Brook and Thompson, who fights his defender but takes the shot anyway and scores with the foul. That’s too easy for Thompson.

The vibes keep going for Metea as Tre Watkins will do it all himself, so look out below, Watkins throws before the halftime buzzer. Metea trails 40-34 at the break.

The Raiders start the third like they did at the start of the game with Trey Brost sinking the three-ball.

Thompson tries a reverse layup that he misses but JT Pettigrew is there for the putback and the Raiders open up a 51-36 lead.

Mustangs keep their groove going with Nosek, who hits another three to cut into the Brooks lead.

We got the brother, brother duo on the court as JT finds Brady Pettigrew, and incoming, it’s a jam for Brady.

Despite the big deficit, the Mustangs won’t quit as Watkins finds Dominic Smith under the rim and he goes off the glass.

JT Pettigrew and the Raiders win the IHSA regional title

However, tonight is all about the Raiders, as J.T. Pettigrew throws down another jam to cap a dominating performance. Bolingbrook wins another regional title after a commanding 87-58 win over Metea Valley and moves on to the sectional semifinal where they’ll face Downers Grove North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!