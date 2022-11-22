Boys Basketball Fenwick vs. Neuqua Valley 11.21.22

It’s time for the boys for the boys basketball season as we begin with Neuqua Valley tipping off in the annual Hoops for Healing tournament. They take on the Fenwick Friars who are looking to build on last seasons sectional semifinal run. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

This game is tied early on but tied no more thanks to Bryan Thomas comes running through the defense and gets his basket to go.

Wildcats have the ball again after a Friar miss and it’s Chris Srbinov putting on the moves and hits the J to extend the Neuqua lead to 10-5.

Friars take the lead

Fenwick finds a way to turn it around on defense as Matt Callahan pick pockets Colin Gerrity and takes it for the lay in to give his team an 11-10 lead.

Second Quarter

Neuqua thinks they have the Friars where they wanted but that gives J.T. Pettigrew a chance to catch them off guard with a lay in.

Just when Fenwick keeps an 18-12 lead the Cats quickly cut into that after a three point basket from Joe Balgro.

Now with halftime inching closer Neuqua jumps in front. Here’s Chris Srbinov with a nice bounce pass to a wide open Luke Kinkade and hits the trifecta with ease. 27-22 Wildcats heading into the locker room.

Third Quarter

This back and fourth game continues in the second half. Fenwick’s Darshan Thomas feeds the ball to Damion Porter who goes off glass and it’s tied again.

Friars are having fun

Friars keep pouring on the fun after another Callahan steal. Dominic Ducree gets the ball and really steps back and for good reasons because he hits the trifecta. 33-28 Fenwick heading into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Wildcats trailed as much as seven points but Nick Doherty changes that with a put back for himself after a Srbinov miss.

Wildcats inch closer

It’s a 40-37 deficit and after a few passes Nic Lendino is there down low who gets a much needed shot and Neuqua is down by one.

Cats with the ball again who are looking for a three to tie it up and Colin Gerrity delivers to tie the game up a 42.

Neuqua takes the lead at the line

Still tied at 42 and Neuqua has the ball looking for the lead. This time Lendino takes one for the team and goes to the line to hit one of two free throws. One is better than none and it’s give the Blue and Gold a 43-42 lead.

Last chance for Fenwick as Thomas’s shot is off although Porter gets the board but throws it away. Neuqua ices it from their and start the season with a close four point win.

