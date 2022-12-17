Boys Basketball Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 12.16.22

It’s crosstown classic time as Naperville North comes into their second home conference after a triple overtime thriller against Dekalb. The visiting Redhawks are still in search of their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Hawks trail by six early on and after multiple rebound opportunities it’s Grady Cooperkawa on the wing and sinks the triple to make it a 6-3 deficit.

Huskies keep pouring it on when they have the ball. Cole Arl passes to Jacob Nolen who scores with a defender in his face and it’s 11-7 dogs.

Three Point Time

Now North tries out the three ball and Bryce Welch is that lucky contestant by taking a shot from the corner and it’s good. 18-9 Blue and Orange after one.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter Nolen is at again but this time he puts in a filthy reverse lay up. The nasty move extends the North lead to 20-9.

Luke Williams is on the Court

There’s so much fun on the court Luke Williams is nowhere to be seen. Oh there he is getting the steal and takes it the length of the court for the easy duce.

Central gets a much needed basket

Redhawks are just looking for anyway to score but they get some help from Simon Krugliakovas who floats it in.

Huskies keep on rolling and Nolen fakes everyone out by assisting to Cole Arl and his three all takes a long spin but goes in.

Then just before the break Arl finds Williams who gets the tough shot to go to beat the buzzer. 38-15 blue and orange at the half.

New half same dogs

New half, same dogs, and the same Luke Williams. He gets the hoop and harm to lead his squad with 18 points.

Let’s end the night with some jams. Big man Charlie Farrell is all alone in the paint and throws it down. Huskies cruise past their rival and jump to 2-1 in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!