Boys Bowling Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 11.22.22

Naperville Central boys bowling takes on rival Naperville North at Lisle Lanes where the Redhawks pick up a big victory over the Huskies.

A big Thanksgiving week crowd on hand at Lisle Lanes to check out Naperville North boys bowling taking on crosstown rival Naperville Central. The Redhawks undefeated in dual meets on the season and seem to be breaking program records practically on a daily basis.

Game One

Naperville Central bowler Spencer Pierpoint working hard to keep from falling over the line. He can’t help but smile as he avoids the foot fault and picks up the strike as well.

Sophomore Tommy Kradenpoth gets off to a roaring start. He gets a strike in the opening game and starts his day with a 234.

Naperville North gets a strike in the opening game from Andy Sullivan. His 171 is second best on the team in the opening round.

Another Huskie starting on the right foot is Ian Rogers who gets back-to-back strikes as part of a 154 first game.

Ethan Rupp always brings his A game with a strike here in game one. The Redhawk senior with a 541 series and a 217 in game three.

Nate Taverna becomes the latest Central bowler to make program history as the sophomore is the first to post a series of 700 or higher in back-to-back matches. Taverna with a 245 first game on this day and a 706 overall.

Naperville North’s Holden Randall finishes the opening game on a roll thanks to six consecutive strikes. That helps the Huskie to a 224 game and a team best 594 series.

Game Two

Naperville North is a young team that looks to get better and better as the season goes on. One bowler who improved his score with each game is Johnny Hodges, who ends his day with a 129.

Another Central bowler and another impressive score. Aidan Lee clearly feels good about this roll as part of the sophomore’s 583 series and an impressive 243 third game.

Game Three

One of North’s more experienced bowlers is Max Alexandrov, who let’s out a sigh of relief after this strike after some frustration in the early going. That ends up being part of a turkey. Certainly appropriate this time of year.

Tommy Kradenpoth is subbed out for the final game as Nathan McKinley steps in and does not miss a bear for the red and white. A 211 game for McKinley in relief as the Redhawks continue their run.

Sean Lee has been a big time addition to the Central roster and he shows us why with ten consecutive strikes to end his round in game three. A new personal best game of 280 and series of 298. Naperville Central with a 900-pin victory as the Redhawks set a new school single game school record of 1180 in game three as the team improves to 7-0 on the season.

