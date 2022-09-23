Boys Golf DVC Championships 09.22.22

Fall is in full force at Blackberry Oaks for the Boys Golf DVC championships. Neuqua Valley comes in with a 5-0 conference record but the other teams involved are hoping to dethrone the cats and golf for top scores with regionals next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

We start with the top individual on the day in Waubonsie’s Arjun Iyengar. Here he is on hole one putting his ball in for par and golfs a round of 71.

Up next is Naperville North’s top golfer on the day in Zach Roos. After getting a good whack on the ball that hits the green he sinks in the par and walks away with a 77.

Dekalb’s best golfer on the day is Aidan Lange who gets a nice hit to the green and scores an 83.

Hole 4

To hole four and we get a look at Central’s Matt Sims. Here he is with his tee off going over the pond on to the dance floor. He pars to finish the hole.

Hole 7

Neuqua’s Part Vora hits from the fairway on hole number seven and his ball nearly lands in the hole. Despite the miss Vora grabs the Cats second best score with an 81.

Still on the seventh hole as Redhawk James Cavanagh gets a nice roll on his putt that comes up short so he pars it in from there and golfs an 80.

Hole 8

Matt Sims is at it again this time of the eighth hole. He sinks in a nice short par and leads the hawks with a solid 76.

Hole 11

We make our way to hole eleven with another Husky having a good day in Peter Christiansen. He golfs the second best score for North with an 85.

We did not forget about Salil Khanduja as he patiently waits to hit his par and it’s a near scare as the ball takes a spin into the pin itself. Khanduja golfs an 85.

Hole 18

Neuqua’s Valley’s Emerson Zhang helps his team out by getting the teams thirds best score with a par. 82 is his lucky number.

Let’s begin our Mustang starting with Kyle Bucher who gets a nice chip that gets him close to the hole. Bucher goes on to golf a round 78.

Up next is Patrick McGrath who is in line for a long birdie and the putt pays off for McGrath. That helps him to second best individual score at 75.

Last but not least it’s Redhawk Joe Cerney. He is hiding behind some trees but his ball still finds a way to land the front porch. That could not have been pivotal because it results in a Cerney bridie. He is fired up and why not because Naperville Central win the DVC ahead of Waubonsie and Metea Valley.

