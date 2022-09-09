Boys Golf Marist vs. Benet Academy 09.06.22

Benet Academy boys golf hosts Marist in an ESCC clash where the Redwings move into first place in the conference standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The conference golf season swings along with Benet Academy boys golf hosting Marist for an ESCC clash at Carriage Greens in Darien. The two teams are tied for first in the conference standings heading into the day.

10th Hole

We are playing the back nine holes for this matchup with par equaling a score of 35. Joey Plummer chipping from just off the fairway and finding the green. Plummer goes on to make par on the hole and shoots a 38 on the day.

In the same group, Aidan Maguire with a 20-foot putt to save par and he drills it. Nicely done and a good way to start a round.

Will Schilling putting from the fringe for birdie and this one stops just centimeters from the cup. The Redhawk can’t believe it and waits to see if gravity will help the ball find the hole, but he must tap in for par.

Benet Academy golfer Braden Einfalt lines up his birdie attempt. The senior reads this break perfectly and sinks the birdie to start his round.

13th Hole

Over to the par 5 13th hole. Benet’s Ryan Danneger with a lengthy birdie attempt of his own. The senior buries that one as well en route to a nine-hole score of 38.

James Hollowell from Marist going for a long distance birdie putt. He leaves it just a little short but is able to make the easy tap in for par. His round of 37 leads the team.

15th Hole

Onto the 15th hole, a par three where sophomore Charlie Davenport makes this par putt look easy. The Redwing ends his day with an even round of 35.

In the next group, we see another Benet senior Jack Carrigan make his par putt. Carrigan continues a strong day for the Redwings as he shoots a one over 36.

18th Hole

Over to the 18th hole to finish up. Junior Finn Reilly chipping from the fairway. He puts this in a nice spot on the green and goes on to make par. Reilly also with a round of 36.

Aidan Maguire chipping underneath several trees so he tries to keep the shot low below the branches. It works out well and rolls onto the green. It ends up as a par for the senior, who finishes with a 37.

Farther back in the fairway is Marist’s Anthony Cuda who finds the green with his iron shot. Cuda with a 40, second best on the team.

Nick Liedel putting for Benet on the green, looking for par and he gets the ball to stay home and drop into the cup. Seven of the eight Benet varsity golfers shoot 38 or lower on the day!

Leading the way for the Redwings is Braden Einfalt. He is fired up to hit this par putt to end his round and for good reason. It’s a one under 34 to lead all scores as Benet Academy moves into first place in the ESCC standings.

