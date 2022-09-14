Boys Golf Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 09.13.22

The regular season of boys golf is winding down as we hit the links at Stonebridge country club. Naperville Central comes looking to finish 4-1 in the conference while Metea Valley hopes to build off momentum after winning the West Chicago invite. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

Lot’s of excitement on hole one as Central’s Joe Cerney turns a normal chip to the green into an eagle. Fly like an eagle Cerney.

Matt Sims is set to putt his ball down a little hill and it rolls for a birdie to start off one under.

Metea’s Kyle Bucher tries to match that but plays it safe with a par and begin his outing even.

Hole 3

James Cavanagh faces an uphill battle on hole three as his ball takes a nice roll on through the green and just close to the pin. He pars it in from there.

Metea gets some help from Rahil Shah who putts in for par. Shah goes on to golf a 41.

Still on the third hole and we got Dan Rabinovich putting some fire on his shot. The senior also gets a par and 43 overall on the day.

Hole 6

Redhawks stay hot as we hit hole number six and it continues with Cavanagh doing his thing. He finishes the day with Central’s second best score at 38.

That top score comes from Joe Cerney who has been on it after his eagle. He golfs a 35.

Patrick McGrath for the Mustangs finds a way to break 40 by scoring a 39 and sinking a par on the hole.

Hole 9

Kyle Bucher is Metea’s top golfer on the day but despite the score of 38 it’s Naperville Central winning by five strokes.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!