Boys Golf St. Viator 2A Sectional 10.03.22

The boys golf St. Viator 2A sectional is at Old Orchard Country Club where St. Ignatius wins the team championship.

A beautiful day for sectional golf at Old Orchard Country Club in Mt. Prospect. Benet Academy competing in the boys golf St. Viator 2A sectional after finishing as the regional runner-up a week ago.

Aidan MaGuire Finds the Green on the 11th Hole

The Redwings have a deep lineup with anyone in the six-player rotation capable of pulling their weight to help the team. Here on the par 3 11th hole, Aidan Maguire drives the green, which sets up a par. Maguire driving the ball brilliantly the entire day.

One of the teams moving on to state is Lemont, who finishes in third place as a team with a 299. Joey Scott with a great par putt here on 11 as he leads the team with a one under round of 71.

17th Hole Leads to Major Challenges for Golfers

On to a treacherous 17th hole. It’s the longest par 3 on the course with a big water hazard to hit over. The type of hole where you are thrilled just to make par and move along. Benet’s Joey Plummer does just that and he is fired up as the Redwings are in the hunt for a trip down state. Plummer with a 76.

Benet senior Ryan Dannegger doing his part to qualify for state for the first time. His tee shot on 17 is right on the money, settling about 12 feet above the pin. He goes on to two putt for par and shoots a 71 on the day, tied for third best overall.

Finishing Strong on the 18th Hole

Wheaton Academy won the regional title a week ago. Sam Dykema doing his part with a fantastic birdie putt on 18. He also shoots a 71, but Wheaton finishes one stroke away from team qualification in 4th place.

Also on 18, Benet sophomore Charlie Davenport chips his third shot onto the green, setting up an easy par tap in. That secures a second place team finish for Benet Academy with a 294 as they head to state! Finn Reilly and Jack Carrigan will be the other two Benet golfers competing down state.

The team champions come from St. Ignatius, who are led to a score of 289 by Jacob Gupta, Charlie Krasnewich, Liam Nelson and Ian Love who you see just sticking this fairway shot right onto the green. Love and Benet’s Aidan McGuire tie for the individual low score with a 70 and we head to a playoff to decide the medalist.

McGuire and Love Battle in a Playoff

The first playoff hole is at the par four 10th. Love putting for birdie from the edge of the green and it’s just off line so he taps in for par.

McGuire also going for birdie, but forced to chip. He won’t get the birdie, but it’s a great shot that leaves an easy par tap in as well.

On to the par 3 11th hole where Love takes advantage of a bogey from McGuire. The Villanova recruit wins the sectional with this par putt, but the Redwings still feeling great about heading to state this weekend.

