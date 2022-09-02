Boys Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 08.31.22

Neuqua Valley boys golf hosts Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night where the Wildcats take this one over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the Neuqua Valley Wildcats as they host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Wildcats lost to Geneva the previous night, but look to continue to remain unbeaten in conference play. The Warriors look to play spoiler and give the Wildcats their first loss in the DVC.

Hole 2

Let’s start at hole 2 with Neuqua Valley’s Ian Danielson who pars his shot to get the Wildcats off to a great start.

Next up for Waubonsie Valley is Zachary Villeneuve with a nice drive down the green on hole 2. Villeneuve finishes the day with a score of 41.

Hole 4

Let’s move over to hole 4 where Neuqua Valley’s Santosh Tata puts on a show with this sweet drive to the green. Tata scores a 36 on the day.

Next up, it’s Charlie Liu for Waubonsie Valley as his birdie shot comes up just short of the hole. Liu scores a 43 to finish out the day.

The top scorer for Waubonsie Valley is Salil Khanduja, but his birdie shot also ends up short on hole 4. However, he leads the Warriors with a final score of 39.

Hole 8

On to hole 8, Neuqua Valley’s Calvin Steger hits a really good shot across the pond as the ball hits the green. What a stellar performance by the senior as he finishes the day with a final score of 38.

Waubonsie Valley’s Anthony Greco chips the ball from the fairway into the putting green. He ends the day with a score of 44.

The Wildcats leading scorer of the day is Ryan Watson who pars his shot on hole 8 and acknowledges the camera afterwards.

Hole 9

On to the final hole of the event with the Wildcats leader Ryan Watson closing this one out as he pars his final shot. Watson finishes the day on top with a score of 36. Neuqua Valley boys golf takes this one with the final score of 148 to 166.

