Benet Academy defeats Neuqua Valley boys hockey on senior night

It’s a cold night outside, but the action warms up inside the 7 Bridges Ice Arena. Benet Academy celebrates their senior night, and Neuqua Valley is here to compete as the winter sports season turns a corner and heads towards its end. This regular-season matchup secures crucial momentum for the remainder of the season, so let’s start things off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings score first, but Wildcats keep going for the net

About six minutes into the first period, Wildcat Colin Juhn has the puck and fights to put Neuqua Valley on the board. Juhn shoots, and Redwing goalie Finian O’Connor is here for the save.

The Redwings now have the puck in hand. Benet’s Alexander Dentice goes for the net, and this time, Wildcat goalie Eli Jacknick locks down the save. It’s a no-score game at the end of the first period.

The second period is underway now with Wildcat Riley Sulkin handling the puck. Sulkin skates to the corner and goes for the goal, but it’s O’Connor again, this time out of the net for another save.

About 10 minutes left in the second, William Talbott sends the puck to the net, it’s deflected by Jacknick, but Redwing Sam Bowman puts away! Benet Academy defeats the defense and is on the board for their first goal of the night and the first score of the game.

Benet Academy defeats Neuqua Valley boys hockey to celebrate their senior night

Benet tries to build off of that momentum, as Redwing Owen Ryle looks to the goal to extend the lead, but his attempt gets denied.

We go to the third period, and the Redwings fly into action with Joseph Ihde going for Nikolas Hensel’s pass. Ihde shoots and scores to extend Benet’s lead 2-0.

Later, both teams are scrambling for the puck in Redwing territory. Juhn shoots for the goal again, but O’Connor gets the save.

With seconds remaining in the third, Wildcat Tanner Mallot looks to get on the board for Neuqua Valley, but his shot gets shut down by O’Connor once again. It was a defensive game for both teams, but Benet Academy defeats Neuqua Valley to celebrate their senior night with a win, in a 2-0 victory.

