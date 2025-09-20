Benet Academy locks in another victory, this time against St. Viator

After Benet Academy locks in a huge 52-0 victory over De La Salle last week, the Benet Redwings are on the road for a conference showdown with St. Viator. The Lions are coached by first-year head coach and former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould. Last season, Benet defeated St. Viator 23-16 at Benedictine. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Viator scores first and it’s a close game from there on out

Early in the first quarter, the Lions are working with a second and long. Dominik Tomala blitzes from the edge, and he goes untouched on his way to the quarterback. The Benet defense stands strong in the first quarter.

Now in the second quarter, it’s still a scoreless game. Seamus Rustay takes the handoff, and he finds a hole in the middle of the field. He bursts into the secondary before he’s tripped up and brought down near the 10-yard line. The biggest play of the game has St. Viator in the red zone with six minutes to play in the half.

Moments later, Joey Lampignano drops back to pass. He steps up in the pocket, keeps his eyes up, and targets Dylan Molina in the back of the endzone for the touchdown. The Lions light up the scoreboard first, it’s 7-0 with under six minutes left in the half.

On the very next play, Luke Doyle is back to return the kick. With a few key blocks, he has some open space and beats the defense around the edge into St. Viator territory. He’s taken down near the 40-yard line, but the Redwings have a short field to work with after falling behind 7-0.

With two minutes left in the half, Benet is on the goal line. Ben Clevenger fakes the sweep to Doyle and then lofts a pass that is tipped into the hands of John Ericson for the touchdown. Benet Academy locks in to tie the game with that score, and it’s a 7-7 at halftime.

Benet Academy locks in a victory over St. Viator

Now in the third quarter, St. Viator is punting to Luke Doyle. He secures the ball, races to the sideline, and turns on the jets. Doyle weaves through defenders and cruises into the endzone for six. Another big return for Doyle gives Benet a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Doyle has another return opportunity, and he breaks free again. The Lions are able to keep him out of the endzone this time, but Benet will take over inside the 10-yard line.

Moments later, Joe Salvino takes a goal-line handoff and plows forward for another touchdown. That score makes it a 21-7 lead for the Redwings. Benet hangs on to win this one 21-13, improving to 3-1 on the season.

