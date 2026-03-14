Colin Stack free throws lift Benet past DePaul College Prep in boys basketball state semis

The IHSA boys basketball state series is here as two defending state champs go to war in the 4A state semifinals at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois. Defending 4A state champs Benet Academy is one win away from getting back to the state championship game, but three-time defending state champs DePaul College Prep stands in its way. The Rams come into the game having won state titles in class 2A and 3A and now get their first taste at 4A. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Rams off to a strong start with guard Rykan Woo shooting the middy that takes a bounce and drops in for a 4-0 lead.

Here comes Benet and Jayden Wright, who sends the entire Ram defense to the dentist and goes off the glass after driving through the paint.

Then the Australian Ethan MacDermot does not hesitate and knocks in the catch and shoot three. 11-7 Redwings after the first.

The Rams begin the second quarter with a positive play as AJ Chambers attacks the Benet defense and scores.

Strong shooting keeps Benet in front

The Redwings respond with MacDermot finding big man Colin Stack using two hands for safety on the slam to make it 17-13 favor of Benet.

DePaul calls up its big man in Rashaun Porter. He bullies his defender, gets the tear drop to fall, and we have a tied game at 17 heading into halftime.

19-19 in the third until Jayden Wright unloads a long three, and the Eastern Illinois commit buries it.

Woo displays the old fashion three with the hoop and the harm. We’re tied again this time at 22.

The Redwings jump back in front with Ed Stasys getting the baseline pass and scoring. The Redwings lead 26-25 heading into the fourth.

Benet starts to pull away with Wright showing no mercy to the Rams and puts in the bucket to go up by four.

Redwings start to pull away

Here is Stack with it, and look out below, it’s lob city with Stasys throwing it down. Redwings appear poised to advance with their largest lead of 36-30 with three minutes to go.

However, DePaul College Prep shows why it has won three straight state trophies. Trailing 38-34, the Rams activate the full-court press as Woo gets a steal and scores to make it a two-point game with just over a minute left.

Rams turn defense into offense to even the score

Then the Rams double team Wright and he throws a pass into trouble. Woo picks it up, feeds Porter, who ties the game at 38 with the lay in.

Benet looks to take the lead back, but Wright gives the ball back to the Rams. They have a shot to win it in regulation thanks to the steal by Chambers.

The Rams hold for the last shot, but Perry Tchiegne Wandji gets a piece of the ball, and Benet gets it back with less than ten seconds left. Wright bounces a pass to Stasys, who gets fouled. The Redwings have the ball out of bounds below their own basket with two seconds on the clock.

Colin Stack sends Benet Academy to the boys basketball state final

After six consecutive team timeouts, Wright lobs a pass into Stack, who gets fouled on the arm. A massive call puts the senior at the charity stripe. But his first attempt is no good, and the Rams have a pulse. However, Stack keeps his cool and hits the second to give the Redwings a 39-38 lead with one second left.

Last chance for the Rams with Woo heaving up a prayer that is way short, and Benet Academy survives. The Redwings win 39-38 and move to the 4A state championship, where they will face ESCC rival, Marist. It’s the third state championship appearance for Benet in the past four seasons. Coach Gene Heidkamp is now 5-0 in the state semifinal round.

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