Eli Jarrell’s perfect hat trick leads the Redhawks to a victory over Waubonsie

We’ve got a breezy Fall evening as we head into the final week of the regular season in boys’ soccer. It’s a 203 versus 204 matchup as Waubonsie is hosting their final home game of the season, taking on the visiting Naperville Central. The Redhawks enter the match coming off a win against Marmion, while the Warriors also enter tonight coming off a victory in their last matchup against Yorkville Christian. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central strikes first

Five minutes in, and Logan Godfrey is at the helm for a corner kick! Teammate Eli Jarrell is ready to catch it with the header, sending it to the back of the net. The Redhawks are off and running, and are on the board first, up 1-nil.

A few minutes later, Waubonsie looks to level the scoreboard. Einer Amezola gets a hold of it in the crossfire, but Central goalkeeper Wiktor Kopecki is there to stop it to take control.

With time winding down in the first half, its Amzeola going for the long-range attempt. The kick is close and bounces off the top crossbar! The Redhawks lead 1-0 at the break.

The Redhawks get momentum again early in the second half. Brady Strang picks up the loose ball and finds Eli Jarrell, who shoots it to the back of the net for a brace! Central leads by two.

Eli Jarrell’s perfect hat trick carries the Redhawks to victory

Now in the sixty-third minute, the Redhawks’ offense continues to steamroll past Waubonsie. Eli Jarrell and Michael White work together. White sneaks it behind his back and Jarrell’s kick sends it home. He lands the perfect hat trick, to bring Central up by three. Eli Jarrell’s perfect hat trick brings unstoppable momentum to Naperville Central.

Central looks to add to their commanding lead. Off the throw-in from Ryan Gervase there’s a header attempt, but Waubonsie goalkeeper Sebastian Herrera reels it in and makes a big save to get some steam to the Warriors.

The Redhawks continue to DOMINATE. Jarrell is on the move, this time on the assist side, as he finds junior Jay Larson for the chip-in goal. Central now leads by four.

With time running out, Waubonsie looks for any sort of lifeline. They get it with a goalkeeper goal from Central, and the Warriors are awarded the tally.

However, it’s too little too late. Central claims victory, winning 4-1. The Redhawks will face Plainfield East for their postseason matchup on Monday, which is a win-or-go-home matchup.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!