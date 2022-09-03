Football Naperville Central vs. Plainfield North 09.02.22

After a dominating win over Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central hits the road looking to start the season 2-0 for a third straight year. The tough slate continues at Plainfield North as the Tigers come in after dropping 54 points on Plainfield East in week 1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

The Redhawks are punting early so Logan Ellison makes the best of it by pinning the Tigers inside their own five yard line.

The home team tries to get out of mess but Redhawk Maverick Ohle makes it more messier with a sack on QB Demir Ashiru that also results in a safety to make it 2-0 Central.

Second Quarter

Although the Tigers put that behind them as Ashiru’s first option isn’t there so he takes off and runs. It works for a gain over 15 yards setting them up near midfield.

It’s fourth and goal for the host so they try the toss with John St. Clair but Redhawk defender Nick Zbylut stops him on his tracks and it’s a turnover on downs.

Third Quarter

In the second half the Tigers face another fourth down so Ashiru tries to air it out and Braxton Bartz goes up and makes the catch. It’s first and goal Plainfield North.

The drive is capped with a touchdown up the middle by John St. Clair and it gives the home team a 6-2 lead.

It’s Central’s turn to respond as Chris McCormack throws a slant to Tyler Dodd and next thing you know he’s off to the races. He is forcing Jason O’Boye to eat his dust and it’s an 80 yard touchdown for the senior. Hawks retake the lead 9-6.

John St. Clair continues to use his speed by using the sideline and picks up 40 yards on the play putting the Tigers in enemy territory.

St. Clair continues to use his ability by running, driving, and dragging defenders for a pick up of 27 yards setting up Plainfield North inside the five.

Fourth Quarter

The drive of runs is concluded in the fourth quarter by Demir Ashiru scoring a touchdown on the QB sneak. 13-9 Tigers.

Redhawks with one last chance as McCormack puts it up but Nigel Green picks it off. He wants to do more than that he wants to score as he see’s nothing but green grass in front of him. Logan Devick and Chris Bern can’t catch him, and it’s a 90 yard house call for Green. Plainfield North starts the year 2-0 after the thrilling win.

