Latin boys tennis gets road win over Benet Academy

Lift your racket high because it’s Senior Night in Lisle as the Benet Academy Redwings host the Latin School of Chicago. Latin comes into today’s matchup undefeated on the year, and Benet is fresh off a sweep against Marist. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Latin takes one doubles matchup

In the one doubles matchup, it’s Benet’s Peter Charuk (Sha-rook) and Ian DiSanto versus Latin’s Arjun Sawardekar and Mark Tismensky.

In the first set, both sides trade shots with Charuk sending the ball over with a nice backhand before Tismensky pulls a shot past him for the point. Latin takes the first set, 6-2.

In set two, Charuk gets his racket up in time to send a return shot for a point.

Benet looks to tie the game up and does so with this hard serve over from Charuk, and Tismensky can’t get the ball over the net. The Redwings take set two, 6-4.

Charuk begins set three with another signature fireball that Sawardekar can’t catch.

Moments later, DiSanto serves over and Tismensky returns. DiSanto and Sawardekar return each other’s shots before DiSanto saves the rally. But this between-the-legs shot from Tismensky gets over before Charuk can hit it.

Now, it’s one last chance for the Redwings to grab a point, but the ball is sent out of play, and Latin wins set three 10-2. They take the match two sets to one.

Romans continue momentum in one singles

Next up is the one singles matchup featuring Redwing Charlie Flavin against Roman Kiyan Alsikafi.

Flavin puts flavor on the ball, as Alsikafi can’t flip the ball to the other side.

However, the Roman catches Flavin off guard with a return shot to the left of the court.

In set two, Flavin serves, Alsikafi returns, but the Redwing’s shot is just over the boundary line, resulting in a point for the Roman.

Flavin gets revenge on a serve from Alsikafi. The Redwing uses a two-handed return for the point.

In the end, it’s Alsikafi getting the two-set victory by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

Benet strikes back in two doubles

The two doubles matchup gets underway with Benet’s Max Cruz and Max Van Vuren against Latin’s Oliver Granat and Mateo Slater.

In set one, a great rally ensues between both sides, with Slater saving the point from the back line. Granat sends another shot over, and the Redwings aren’t able to settle the ball in bounds. Latin takes the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Benet gets a much-needed point after Slater’s attempt to save the rally is denied by the net. Benet takes the second set, 6-2.

With Latin serving, the Romans and Redwings battle between shots until Slater’s backhander hits the bottom of the net.

In the final point of the match, Max Van Vuren slams the ball home to take the three-set victory, winning the third set 10-2.

Latin gets the overall win behind two singles

In two singles, Benet’s Jack Dills faces off against Latin’s Eli Goodman.

Goodman serves over to start the match, and Dills can’t quite get the return shot over.

Dills gets the serving duties in set two, with Goodman’s return shot going to the back corner.

The Redwing serves again, but after a great rally, Dills’ shot isn’t able to stay in.

Latin takes two singles in two sets with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. The Romans go home with the 4-1 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.