Metea boys water polo holds off Neuqua in exciting matchup

It’s another DVC matchup in the pools as Neuqua Valley visits Metea Valley. The Wildcats look to grab their first win of the year after a tough loss to Hinsdale Central on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Mustangs try to get back in the win column following their loss to Lane Tech. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats start on fire

Neuqua Valley starts the game off strong, with Arun Kaura, Jack Sommers, and Colin Mulligan scoring in the opening two minutes. It’s 3-0 early in the first quarter. After a team timeout, Metea Valley regroups and gets on the board with back-to-back scores from Sean Siwicki and Colin Louden. The Mustangs trail by one midway through the first. The end of the first quarter sees a few more goals by both teams, with Patrick Wu breaking the early tie, and gives the Wildcats a 5-4 lead going into the second.

Metea runs back on top

The second quarter starts as a back-and-forth fight. First, Achutha Viswanathan goes bar-down with the go-ahead goal. Then, the blue and gold respond quickly, as Mario Valente finds Colin Mulligan in front for a lob and backhands the ball into the net. Shortly after, Louden puts the Mustangs back on the board with a hesitation throw that bounces the ball off the water and past the netminder. We’re tied again at 6 apiece. Viswanathan ends the first half by catching the left corner of the goal open and throwing the ball in. Mustangs lead, 7-6 through two.

The game remains a battle

A pair of guys named Colin get the goal scoring going in the third quarter. First, it’s Mulligan nailing the fadeaway shot to tie things up. Then, it’s Louden with a laser into the back of the goal. Mustangs lead by one yet again. Fast forward to the end of the third, and it’s still the Colin show. Mulligan sneaks this shot past the right corner side of the net to tie the game at 10-10 with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter. With time expiring, Louden gets the give-and-go to grab his fourth goal of the evening. Metea Valley leads 11-10 heading into the fourth.

The Mustangs hang on

After Louden nets another two goals for Metea, the Wildcats charge through with a pair of goals of their own. First from Gabriel Stan, then Aarav Mathur. Neuqua trails 13-12 with less than four minutes to play. Seconds later, and it’s Louden once more, growing the Mustang lead to 14-12. A couple of more goals from the blue and gold would set up this game-winning, turn-around goal from Viswanathan. The Mustangs hold on for a 15-14 victory and net their first conference win of the season. Neuqua Valley will try to get its first win of the season against Waubonsie Valley in two weeks.

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