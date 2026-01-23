Metea Valley wrestling takes down Neuqua Valley in DVC showdown

Metea Valley wrestling takes time to celebrate five of their wrestlers for the Mustangs senior night. Tonight, the competition sees a Metea Valley face-off against Neuqua Valley for a regular DVC matchup. Both teams will soon be competing in the DVC tournament, and no doubt want to claim a victory to earn some late-season momentum. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Girls’ Wrestling starts off with Mustang momentum

Starting with girls wrestling between Mustang Sonya Amin and Wildcat Makalya Shane at 100 pounds. Amin attempts a single-leg takedown on Shane and gets the takedown points. The rest of the match sees Amin putting in the half nelson, however the Wildcat is saved by the whistle at the end of the first period. Later in the match, Amin puts Shane on her back once more, and the Mustang comes out on top, winning by tech fall.

Now we’re at the second girls’ match at 105 pounds with Barbara Vargas throwing Wildcat Kate Todorow to the mat, securing the takedown points. Vargas continues to dominate as she puts the chicken wing on Todorow and secures a pin.

Going to the boys match now, and at 215 pounds, Mustang Abood Ali goes for a huge double leg takedown on Wildcat Nick O’Connor. Ali secures the half nelson on O’Connor and closes the match with a pin.

Moving forward to 285, Mustang Evert Dzhumabeav throws Lang Cui down to the mat and gets the Wildcat his back. Dzhumabeav holds down on his opponent and secures a pin for the black and gold.

Metea Valley wrestling takes some momentum away from Neuqua, and at 113 pounds MV’s Alan Macias continues that trend, going for the single leg takedown on Nick Bassilly. Just like that, Macias rolls Bassilly on his back for a pin with the half nelson.

At 126, it’s CJ Gordon from Neuqua Valley going for the single-leg takedown on Metea Valley’s Adam Loos. Gordon comes out on top in this match with a double leg takedown on Loos and wins by tech fall for the blue and gold.

Metea Valley wrestling takes down Neuqua Valley to secure the DVC victory

Wrestling at 144 pounds is another Wildcat, Greg Fridman, challenging Viswaj Punyapu with a double leg takedown. Fridman continues to dominate by putting the Mustang on his back with a cradle and turning that cradle into a half nelson and a pin.

Here at 150 pounds it’s Max Ridges going for the single leg takedown on Metea Valley’s Marquis Brown. Both Brown and Ridges lock each other in after the Mustang makes the jump. However, Ridges makes the escape and secures the takedown points for himself and the overall win by tech fall.

Coming in at 165 pounds, Guiseppe Caprio slides for Jeremiah Miller’s leg attempting a single leg takedown. After dangling for a few seconds, Caprio goes for those takedown points on Miller. Caprio fights and puts Miller on his back to secure the win with a pin.

Lucas Marcoux goes for the double leg takedown on Filip Velisavljevic. Marcoux holds the Wildcat down on his back for a pin, but ends up winning by tech fall at the sound of the whistle.

The final match of the night is at 190 pounds. Isaiah Strange lands on top of Mustang Christian Paige. Paige escapes Strange and goes for the takedown points, and the Mustang slips in the chicken wing and puts the Wildcat on his back to close out the match in style.

It’s a competitive match for both teams, but Metea Valley wrestling takes the win, with a 49-27 victory over Neuqua Valley. These teams will compete once more at the DVC conference tournament.

