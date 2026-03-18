Naperville Central boys water polo drifts through Neuqua to win

Welcome back to some boys’ water polo action! Tonight, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the visiting Naperville Central Redhawks. This is the first conference matchup between Central and Neuqua, as both teams seek to start their conference play with a win tonight. The Wildcats look to bounce back with a home victory in front of friends and family, coming off a loss against Barrington. On the other hand, Central tries to keep its three-game winning streak intact with another road victory tonight, coming off a win against Lincoln-Way East. Let’s dive into the action! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks take command early

Central starts tonight’s conference matchup on fire as the offense gets off to a quick start, securing a quick 3-0 lead against the Redhawks with goals from Elliot Skly, George Zenow, and Jack Schneeberger. The Wildcats search for some offense quickly, and their wishes are answered as Mario Valente secures the opening goal for Neuqua to get them on the board. Neuqua trails 1-4 midway through the first. However, the Redhawks don’t take kindly to Valente’s goal and seek to score fast as Braden Piwowar secures another Redhawk goal, sparking a Central scoring run. Part of that scoring run would be another Piwowar goal, as Central works some nice ball movement before feeding the hot hand. Central holds a commanding 9-1 lead to close the first quarter.

Neuqua Valley claws back

Trying to get back into the game, Neuqua Valley’s Colin Mulligan dips down and unleashes a cannon that secures the opening goal of the second. After a quick score from Central, Neuqua looks to keep the offense flowing as Ryan Watson locates the back of the Redhawk goal, keeping the scoring option open for Neuqua. Central looks to keep the pressure up on offense, as Skly throws into the bottom corner of the goal. The Redhawks now hold a 12-3 lead with two minutes left in the second. The white and red aren’t done scoring yet, as Piwowar powers his way through the Wildcats’ defense for another Redhawk goal. Central holds a commanding 13-4 lead at the half.

Central takes the win

Neuqua looks to fight their way back in this one, with Valente adding to his goal total as he makes a contested shot to give Neuqua some momentum. In the end, this one would be all Central as Piwowar pops up this no-look goal for the dagger. Naperville Central drifts by Neuqua Valley 18-10 in the first conference matchup for both schools. Central goes home to take on Stevenson this Thursday, and Neuqua also plays at home against Brother Rice on Thursday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!