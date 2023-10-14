Naperville Central football steamrolls Metea Valley 49-21

Former Redhawk and Mustang, now Green Bay Packer wide receiver Jayden Reed is here to watch his alma mater and DVC champions Naperville Central football take the field against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are still in search of their first win of the year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cook to Bern as the main entree

The Redhawk offense keeps their mojo going like they have all season as QB Jack Cook finds Chris Bern on the wide receiver screen and turns on the Jets. Bern picks up 48 yards on the play which sets up the Hawks deep in the red zone.

On the very next play Aiden Clark gets his name called and gets in for six to make it 7-0 Hawks.

Central is looking to add some more on the next drive but the Mustang defense forms a brick wall with Brady Jones sacking Cook for a loss.

Air assault continues

Central gets it together on the next drive. Cook finds Alex Liabo on the curl route and he runs for 23 setting the Hawks up in enemy territory.

A penalty backs them up but that’s no problem when Cook can just drop some dimes into the hands of Bern. It’s a 43-yard touchdown for the Cook and Bern duo, and they connect on another one more later on to lead 21-0.

The defense stays in check in the second quarter with Maverick Ohle batting down the pass and forcing the Mustangs to punt.

Time for another running play and another Aiden Clark touchdown this time from 20 yards out. Redhawks are rolling up 35-0.

Mustangs get scoring late

We are not done with the cooking and burning. Number one completes a pass to his best friend, and he leaves the defense in his dust. Redhawks get the clock rolling going into the second half with a 42-0 lead.

The Mustangs do find some positive vibes in the second half as Lucas Van Vlerah drops a bomb into the hands of Daniel Pere for the touchdown. Metea adds on a few more late scores but it was all Redhawks from the start. Naperville Central football is 7-1 after the win over Metea Valley and will host Neuqua Valley next Friday for the DVC bowl. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!