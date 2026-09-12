Naperville North football takes crosstown matchup over Naperville Central

Naperville Central and North hit the gridiron at North Central College for the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic. Both teams take the field for their first conference game of the season, with the Huskies taking the win 21-14 behind a relentless rushing attack in the second half.

North Central College is the site of the 2026 Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic as Naperville Central takes on Naperville North. The Huskies are winners of two straight, while the Redhawks hope to even their record at 2-2 with a win over their rivals. This year’s game also features Salute-to-Service Night, honoring our country’s veterans as well as the lives we lost in the 9/11 attacks with a special flyover. Mayor Scott Wherli is on hand to perform the pregame coin toss to help get DVC play underway. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hawks are moving the ball with Simon Hayes rolling out and hitting a diving Landon Goebel, who makes the catch for the first down.

Simon Hayes and the Hawks strike first

Third-and-goal coming up, and Hayes delivers. The touchdown pass from Hayes to Kyle Clark gives the Redhawks a 7-0 lead.

The Huskies need to get some offense going. Quarterback Dante Colasante hits Jayke Collins on the outside to help move the sticks.

The North running game comes alive

That drive extends into the second quarter with the Collins delivery service. The Huskie running back ties the game at seven after a short plunge into the end zone. The game is all tied at 7-7 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Colasante displays his arm by finding Jack Zitko near the hashes for a first down, putting North in the “orange” zone.

A few plays later, Collins answers the call once again. He tallies his second touchdown of the game, and the Huskies take a 14-7 lead.

Central is rolling into enemy territory in hopes of evening the score, but JT Hill blows up the run in the backfield and forces the Hawks to punt.

The Collins hat trick locks up a Huskie win

Late in the game, the Huskies are chewing up the clock as Collins continues his ground-and-pound night with 132 rushing yards.

First and goal, and who are you gonna call? That is Jayke Collins with a hat trick, putting the ballgame out of reach.

The Redhawks do get a late touchdown with Hayes hitting Ryan Jacobson for a score in the final seconds, but the damage is already done as the Huskies take the crosstown showdown for a second straight season by a 21-14 score. That is three straight wins for the blue and orange, who improve to 3-1.

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