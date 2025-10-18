Naperville North stifles Lincoln-Way East 14-6

Naperville North stifles the competition on a 2-game win streak that’s brought them to the brink of clinching a playoff appearance. Their challenge this week is the undefeated Lincoln-Way East, although an injury has sidelined four-star starting quarterback Jonas Williams. The Huskies look to improve to 5-3 ahead of their clash with Naperville Central at North Central next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

William Eloe gets the Huskies on the board

Early in the quarter, Lincoln Way East has QB Tyler Knollenberg punting on 4th down, and Gabe Hill just plows through the line for the block. Brady Marino falls on it, and Naperville North takes over at midfield.

The Huskies look to pounce on the field position. Here is William Eloe tumbling down the right side for a 16-yard gain. They go right back to Eloe on the goal line, as his teammates think he has it. There’s a brief pause, and the officials confirm the touchdown. 7-0 North with 1 minute left in the first quarter.

Lincoln-Way East shows off their rushing attack. Brody Gish takes it down the left side, but the hit by Griffin Jurjovec knocks the ball loose. There is a very long skirmish as the ref tries to clear the bodies. The North players signal that it’s their ball, and the Griffins don’t look too sure. The ref finally signals North on top, and they get to start another drive in enemy territory.

The Huskies waste no time getting the ball in Eloe’s hands, and the senior rockets down the left side to score his second touchdown of the game. Naperville North has a 14-0 lead over an 8A powerhouse. The Huskies keep rolling. Lincoln-Way East already faces 3rd down inside their 30, they go to Gish, but he is stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. North takes over after the punt and go into the half up 14-0.

Lincoln-Way East keeps fighting

The Griffins are deep into North territory in the third quarter. Knollenberg steps back but is swarmed immediately by Gabe Hill. The senior continues his great night as he ends the Griffins’ drive. 14-0 still in the Huskies’ favor. North smells some opportunity in the passing game, but Josiah Nothacker’s pass is intercepted by Casey Mikrut, and the Griffins look poised to strike.

The Griffins go into the wildcat, Gish takes the snap and storms to his left, following his blocks, he cuts back in towards the end zone and gets the Griffins on the board. This could be the spark they need. Lincoln-Way East interestingly go for 2 after the touchdown. The direct snap is to Gish again, but he gets stuffed at the goal line. North stopped the momentum in its tracks and stay up 14-6 at the end of the third quarter.

The Griffins do get the ball back, though, on 3rd and 1,0 Knollenberg finds Blaise LaVista for the first down. It is halfway through the fourth quarter no,w and Gish lines up again in the Wildcat. This run goes more like the 2-point try as Gish is stuffed in the middle of the field. North take over on downs with 6 minutes remaining.

North has a 3rd down and 6, Nothacker moves to his right, and the play quickly turns into a scramble. He runs all over but tumbles for the first down to crucially keep the clock going and bleed the Griffins of the rest of their timeouts. He does tweak his ankle on the play, though.

Naperville North stifles Lincoln-Way East

North have another third down after draining another minute off the clock. Mason Hill may not get the first down, but they leave only 45 seconds for Lincoln Way East’s final possession.

A few short passes got Lincoln Way East up the field. Here is their final chance from the 43. North only rush three and Knollenberg steps up to throw, he launches it towards the end zone but Jurjovec swats it down. Naperville North stifles their opponents in a shocker 14-6 to improve to 5-3 on the season. It’s the first regular-season loss for Lincoln-Way East since October 1st 2021 against Sandburg. The Huskies will play Naperville Central in the Crosstown Classic live on NCTV17.org from North Central College on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!