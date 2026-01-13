Neuqua Valley wins after overtime push against Naperville Hockey Club

Neuqua Valley hosts their senior night at Canlan Sports Arena in Romeoville, where the Wildcats face the Naperville Hockey Club. The Hockey Club is looking to kick off the New Year with a win, while Neuqua is coming off a loss against the Warriors Hockey Club last week. Both teams aim to start fresh in 2026, so let’s take a look at the action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Williams scores first for the Naperville Hockey Club

The first period is underway, and Neuqua Valley gets aggressive. Wildcat Charles Kralovic passes to Owen Johnston, who sends the puck to the net. But NHC goalie Sam Carleton goes in for the save.

About 9 minutes left in the first, Hayden Williams of Naperville Hockey Club goes solo to the goal. Williams launches the puck from afar, it bounces off the goalie, and it’s in! NHC on the board 1-0.

Now the Hockey Club tries to extend their lead, as Landon Connolly passes the puck to Carter Wszolek, who sends it back for a shot. However, Wildcat goalie Elijah Jacknick puts his glove down for the save.

Moments later, Naperville’s Ryan Walsh passes to Jacob Kistler, who scrambles the puck with a few Wildcats at the net. Teammate Aiden Chin sneaks in on the action and puts the puck in the net to extend the score 2-0 for The Naperville Hockey Club.

About a minute into the 2nd period, the Wildcats push back. Ryan Geers passes to Riley Sulkin near the corner wall and shoots the puck inside the net! Neuqua Valley is on the board! Wildcats trail 2-1.

Naperville retaliates after the Neuqua goal. NHC’s Connor Eilers goes for the goal, but Jacknick puts his glove down for another save.

Wildcat Jack Melone has possession, but it’s lost on the wall. No worries as his teammate Kralovic grabs the puck and sends it flying to the net to tie the game at 2!

Naperville responds to the goal with Connolly skating with the puck into Neuqua territory. He goes for the goal, and it’s another save by Jacknick.

With seconds remaining in the 2nd period, Melone fights for a Neuqua goal to break the tie. His attempt gets caught by Naperville Hockey Club goalie Sam Carleton!

Third period is underway. Now, Naperville Hockey Club gets aggressive. Both teams scramble for the puck with Eilers skating in. He puts the puck inside the net to break the tie! Naperville Hockey Club is ahead 3-2.

Neuqua Valley does not stop the fight, however, as Wildcat Melone has the puck. It’s a pass to ROTC commit Jack Sommers, who secures a goal to tie the game once again, 3-3. That brings this showdown to overtime.

Neuqua Valley wins with Melone’s breakaway in overtime

In overtime play, Naperville’s Connolly sends the puck to Wszolek, who goes for the goal, but it’s denied by Jacknick.

Overtime continues. Wildcat James Copland passes to Melone from a distance. Melone keeps the puck in hand and finds an open spot inside the net! The Neuqua Valley fans get loud as the Wildcats huddle around Melone! After a fierce battle from both teams, Neuqua Valley wins with this overtime push, seeing a final score of 4-3 against the Naperville Hockey Club.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!