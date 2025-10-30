North boys soccer delivers a shutout as the number one seed, while they take on the number four seed, Lockport Porters, in the Sectional Semifinals. In the regional finals, Naperville North held on with a 1-0 victory over the number eight seed, Waubonsie Valley. The Porters got a big victory over Benet, 7-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Colin McMahon gets a header for the first score of the game

Starting off deep into the first quarter, with defense controlling the game on both sides. Husky Senior Colin McMahon gets the ball and sends a shot that curves into the corner for the score! North leads 1-0 with just over four minutes remaining.

Josh Pedersen looks to extend the lead for the Huskies but is denied by Lockport goalie Ben Szudy. Going into the second half, North is leading 1-0.

North’s Pedersen approaches the net with fancy footing, and Brian Biederman is there to catch it off a bounce and sends it to Kalan Gaccionefor the chip in goal! The Huskies lead 2-0 with 31:19 minutes left in the second half.

North boys soccer delivers a shutout against Lockport

The Huskies keep their momentum going as Biederman gets behind the defense with only the goalie to beat. Biederman’s shot goes through the goalie’s legs for the score!

A free kick opportunity for the Huskies. Husky Josh Pedersen’s shot finds its way past the Porter goalie, and into the back of the net for the score! The Huskies lead 4-0 with just over twenty minutes left in the second half.

After a strong defensive performance, Naperville North gets the victory 4-0 over Lockport. They head to the sectional championship to face off against rival Naperville Central, the number two seed, this Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!