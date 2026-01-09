Redhawks Boys Bowling claims inaugural DVC Conference Tournament

Redhawks Boys Bowling claims the host from Lisle Lanes for the inaugural boys bowling DVC Conference Tournament. The school programs of Naperville Central, Naperville North, DeKalb, and The Valley’s Co-op are all fighting to be the first to claim the newest DVC trophy. The top 10 individuals will receive an award, while the top nine individuals in season average will be named to the all-conference team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central, Naperville North, DeKalb, and The Valley’s Co-op all start the showdown strong

Central’s Sean Mulvey gets off to a hot start as his first shot of the day is right on target, but he needs some aid to push down the seven pin. He leads after game one with a 224.

Also starting strong is teammate Grayson Pfile, whose lead-off shot is also right up the middle for a strike. High fives all around for Pfile as he starts with a 195.

Redhawks Boys Bowling claims two trick shots on the next pair over, as Central’s Brandon Blitek keeps pace with his fellow teammates. Blitek hangs in the race, starting with a 161 in the first game and a 165 in game four.

Entering the day second in conference is DeKalb, as the Barbs sharpen their approach throughout the day. Led by Esteban Cardoso and Teddy Grych they keep the momentum going, looking to gain ground on Central for the top DVC spot.

In the top 10 is Huskie Logan Spencer. The sophomore has a solid day on the lanes with a best score of 202 in game two as the Huskie looks to bring home some hardware for the blue and orange.

As the day goes along is Central’s Ian Rottersman builds momentum. After a shaky start to his tournament, the junior goes on a three-game stretch of 249, 213, and 201 to move into to the top five well into the second half of the tournament.

Leading most of the individual standings on the day is teammate Blake Amptmann. The second-year varsity bowler gets off to a strong start, rolling each of his first four games over 195. He leads by over 50 pins in the individual standings, looking to solidify himself atop the leaderboards.

Ryker Quatrini looks to have the same success as when he last visited Lisle Lanes. Despite a tough start, Quatrini is able to bring the heat throughout the day and keep himself in the fight for a spot on the all-conference team.

But giving the Valley’s plenty of hype is Tyler Nuno. He is consistent throughout the match, posting three 200 games with 211, 235, and 237. It keeps him in the mix for the top individual spot as the afternoon heats up.

The most consistent bowler on the afternoon is Grayson Pfile for the Redhawks. Rolling each game at 189 or higher Pfile remains a constant contender for a top-five spot throughout the entirety of the match.

The top Huskie bowler for most of the day is Michael Dauphinais. With a 202 in game two and a 204 in game four, the Huskie bowler gives a valiant effort to represent Naperville North with a strong individual performance in the tournament.

But the race for the top individual spot is on between Redhawk teammates Josh Newcom and Blake Amptmann. After a slow start, Newcom rallies from game three onwards, rolling each of his last four games at 214 or better. He sits just 32 pins behind Amptmann heading into the last game.

Amptmann doesn’t make it easy for Newcom as he throws a 189 in the last game to end his tournament as the teams and individuals await the final standings.

Redhawks Boys Bowling claims victory and DVC title

The tournament ends with Newcom claiming the individual title by just 11 pins over Amptmann, posting a 1263 on the day. It’s a Redhawk sweep of the top three with Grayson Pfile taking third. Other Redhawks to finish in the top 10 are Ian Rottersman in fifth and Sean Mulvey in eighth. Finishing a strong fourth is Tyler Nuno for the Valley’s while Huskie’s Michael Dauphinais and Logan Spencer finish sixth and ninth, respectively.

Newcom also takes the top honors on the DVC all-conference team, ending the regular season with a 212 average. All six of the Naperville Central varsity bowlers make the all-conference team as Rottersman and Pfile finish second and third, while Amptmann, Mulvey, and Brandon Blitek finish fifth through seventh. Also earning all-conference honors is Ryker Quatrini in ninth, while DeKalb bowlers Estaban Cardoso and Clark Storey claim fourth and eighth.

Redhawks Boys Bowling claims victory in the first-ever DVC Conference tournament. They finish 1,260 pins over The Valley’s while DeKalb takes third. Half of the Redhawks regular season points carry over into the tournament, and with that, they claim the DVC title as well. A season after losing most of their varsity starters, the Redhawks are the first team to etch their name on the DVC Boys Bowling Conference trophy.

